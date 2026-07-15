Port of Port Angeles seeks grant funds to increase its cybersecurity

PORT ANGELES — The Port of Port Angeles is pursuing a federal grant to hire a consulting firm to develop a cybersecurity master plan, part of an effort to protect and strengthen its computer network and manage cyber risk.

Commissioners Connie Beauvais and Kelly Kidwell approved applying for $63,750 from the Department of Homeland Security’s Port Security Grant Program that would fund an assessment of the port’s existing cybersecurity infrastructure and make recommendations for its improvement, including conceptual designs, cost estimates and a roadmap for implementation.

The program requires a 25 percent match, so the port would cover the remaining $21,250 of the $85,000 project.

“Ports continue to be a major attractant for bad actors,” said Katharine Frazier, the port’s grants and government affairs manager.

“We’ve seen some cybersecurity incidents in the past couple of years — the one at the Port of Seattle in 2024 comes to mind. It’s in our best interest to make sure that we can stay ahead of threats as they continue to grow and morph over time.”

Hacking attempts against the port are an ongoing concern, IT manager Steve Rose said.

Its security information and event management (SIEM) software — which looks for suspicious activity — has blocked 123 million attacks since it was installed about a year ago, he said.

“Just today (Tuesday) on our website, we’ve blocked 1,000 failed login attempts,” Rose said.

“You’re basically being hit by a shotgun constantly every day.”

Commissioners also approved seeking a state Department of Transportation grant to install electric aircraft charging equipment at William R. Fairchild International Airport, committing $139,500 toward a project estimated at $930,000.

Although the WSDOT’s sustainable aviation program doesn’t require a local match, airport manager James Alton recommended offering one anyway to improve the port’s chances of securing the award.

Commissioners chose 15 percent over matches of 5 percent ($46,500) and 10 percent ($93,000).

Kidwell said he favored the larger contribution because the grant might not be offered again, and even if it was, costs would only increase.

CEO Paul Jarkiewicz agreed.

“We know this is coming. We know it’s going to happen,” Jarkiewicz said. “The question then is, do we prepare for that or do we get left behind? And I think we’ve been left behind too many times.”

Separately, commissioners approved a $93,506 design, permitting, bid support and construction administration contract with Wood Harbinger Inc. to plan the replacement of the fire sprinkler system in zone 2 on Terminal 1.

Design would take about four months; construction would start in September 2027 and would be funded in next year’s capital budget.

Fire suppression is required because Terminal 1 sits on a wood pier support by about 3,000 piles, many of which are original to the 100-year-old pier.

Beauvais said the port needs to discuss the future of the terminal to weigh maintenance versus improvement and replacement costs.

Replacing the entire facility would cost roughly $150 million, COO Chris Hartman said.

“Many ports are in the same situation,” Hartman said. “We talk about this throughout the port industry. This infrastructure is so expensive, the revenues do not support recapitalization.”

Commissioner Colleen McAleer was excused from the meeting.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.