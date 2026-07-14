‘Picnic in the Park’ to bring keynote speaker, live music to Fort Worden

Internationally known ceramic sculptor George Rodriguez will give the keynote speech at the Northwind Art Gala on Aug. 29. Early-bird tickets are on sale through July 19. (Tyler School of Art & Architecture)

PORT TOWNSEND — “Creativity and learning are for everyone,” artist George Rodriguez believes.

An internationally known ceramic sculptor, he lives that belief, teaching classes for people of all ages, from Alaska to North Carolina to Port Townsend.

Rodriguez will return to Fort Worden State Park, where he taught several summers ago in Centrum’s youth programs. He will be the keynote speaker at the Northwind Art Fundraising Gala, a picnic in the park on Aug. 29.

Tickets to the event, under the big tent beside Northwind Art School’s Building 324 at the fort, are on sale for the early-bird price of $140. All proceeds will benefit Northwind’s nonprofit gallery and art school.

To learn more or to make reservations, visit https://northwindart.org by July 19 for the early bird price. Gala tickets will increase to $150 on July 20.

The picnic and celebration from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. also will feature live music by Ants Misbehavin’, a jazz-swing-samba band assembled especially for the occasion. Flutist Joel Stoner, keyboardist George Radebaugh, violinist Bobbi Nikles and drummer Dana Sullivan will play while gala-goers enjoy hors d’oeuvres, summer beverages and classic fare from Mo-Chilli BBQ of Port Townsend.

Guests will have an opportunity to tour Northwind Art School and get an early peek inside the new Ceramics Studio, which is set to open this fall. They also will have a chance to make colorful block-printed bandanas and patches during the gala.

Emcee Paul Rogers, known for his work with the band Those Darn Accordions, will host the event. He’ll be an unconventional auctioneer of about 10 live auction items and experience packages and a paddle raise, all to benefit Northwind Art’s programs for youth and adults.

Rodriguez, who will come from Philadelphia, where he is a professor at the Tyler School of Art and Architecture, said he had no trouble deciding whether to make the trip. Martha Worthley, Northwind Art’s executive director, knows Rodriguez from when they worked together at Centrum.

“When Martha asked me, I said, ‘Definitely,’” he said.

Rodriguez grew up in El Paso, Texas, and received a bachelor of fine arts degree there; he then earned a master’s degree at the University of Washington and had his studio in Seattle for many years. He has traveled the globe as an artist and teacher and experienced how clay and creative expression build community, wherever the artists are in the world.

“I’m really excited,” Rodriguez said of the gala. “I feel really grateful to receive this invitation.”

The Pacific Northwest was where he started to build his career, he said.

“I feel really happy to be able to share what I’ve learned.”

“We’re looking forward to a joyful summer afternoon of supporting art in our community,” Northwind spokesperson Diane Urbani said. “The gala is different every year, and this year has several new aspects we’re especially excited about: George Rodriguez, Paul Rogers and the Ceramics Studio.”

The 2026 Northwind Art Fundraising Gala sponsors include Castle & Crown Cellars, Dragonheart Flowers & Events, Finnriver Farm & Cidery, Good Man Sanitation, Jefferson County Farmers Markets, Olympic Farmstyle Events, Rainy Daze Brewing and the Tulalip Tribes.