Barston Sisters to round out Concerts in the Barn series

QUILCENE — Concerts in the Barn will finish its season with the Barston Sisters and friends at 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The free concert series will be at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene.

Concertgoers are encouraged to reserve a seat at www.ticket stripe.com/event-list/concerts-in-the-barn.

The Barston Sisters — violinist Elisa and cellist Amy — will be joined by violinist Marka Silverman, violist Kayleigh Miller, cellist Zoey Silverman, clarinetist Joel Wallgreen, flutist Patti Monson and pianist Xiaohui Yang for Friday’s performance of a new musical tale, “Amy’s Journey,” an illustrated and narrated tale composed by Adam Silverman.

The program will be directed by Ryan Dakota Farris, illustrated by Tim Girvin, and the libretto was written by Leigh Hearon.

Saturday’s program will begin with the Barston sisters performing a set of Scottish music by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas and some traditional songs.

Yang will join the sisters on Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 97 (“Archduke.”)

Following an intermission, the Barston sisters will be joined by Yang and Miller for Piano Quartet No. 2, Op. 26 in A major by Johannes Brahms.