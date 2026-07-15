Day of Play activities set Saturday in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Parks and Recreation Department will host its Day of Play from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Activities will take place at the Gateway Transit Center, 125 E. Front St., and a variety of other venues across the city.

The Day of Play brochure also will serve as a Kids Passport. Get it stamped at participating activities and turn it in at the Parks and Recreation office by 5 p.m. Aug. 1 for a chance to win prizes.

The brochure can be downloaded from the Parks and Recreation website or picked up at 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

A limited numbers of brochures will be available at Day of Play activities.

Prizes include $25 Swain’s gift cards, a one-month YMCA membership, tokens for free Welly’s ice cream, a family package to the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center’s Wintertide Festival, a four-hour rental of the Loomis Cabin at Lincoln Park, a one-Hour laser tag party for up to 12 players at Red Line Laser Tag and a Bubble Blaster from Strait Up Foam Fun.

Day of Play activities include:

• Olympic Peninsula Rowing Association will offer free rowing at Hollywood Beach, 121 Railroad Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon.

• Olympic Coast Discovery Scavenger Hunt at the transit center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The North Olympic Library System will host a sports equipment swap at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

• Outdoor games in the courtyard at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• The Port Angeles Farmers Market will host a planting station at the transit center from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Boating, sailing and water safety at the transit center from noon to 3 p.m.

• Shore Aquatic Center, 225 E. Fifth St., will host a free, open swim from noon to 4 p.m.

• Coloring, search and find at Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream, 115 E. Railroad Ave., from noon to 9 p.m.

• Bouncy House at the YMCA, 302 S. Francis St., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Nic’s Legendary Entertainment will host miniature golf and other yard games next to the Dream Playground at Erickson Playfield, 302 Race St., from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Red Line Laser Tag will host an event at the Vern Burton Center, 308 E. Fourth St., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• The Juan De Fuca Foundation for the Arts will host a free concert by Reckless Dove at City Pier, 315 N. Lincoln St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 360-417-4550, email parksandrecreation@cityofpa.us or visit https://cityofpa.us/1287/Port-Angeles-Day-of-Play.