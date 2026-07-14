Jefferson Healthcare to host special meeting Wednesday
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, July 14, 2026
PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson Healthcare hospital commissioners will hear an update on the Washington State Hospital Association from Cassie Sauer during a special meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The hybrid meeting will be in the Dirksen Conference Room at Jefferson Healthcare, 834 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.
For audio only, dial 509-598-2842 and enter conference ID number 321 942 849#.
The full agenda and meeting link are posted at https://jeffersonhealthcare.org/hospital-commission.