Jefferson Healthcare to host special meeting Wednesday

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson Healthcare hospital commissioners will hear an update on the Washington State Hospital Association from Cassie Sauer during a special meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Dirksen Conference Room at Jefferson Healthcare, 834 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

For audio only, dial 509-598-2842 and enter conference ID number 321 942 849#.

The full agenda and meeting link are posted at https://jeffersonhealthcare.org/hospital-commission.