Man dies in rollover collision on state Highway 112

FORKS — A 20-year-old man died and another person was injured following a single-car rollover collision.

Fransisco Qunneke-Guerrero, 20, of Forks was traveling westbound on state Highway 112 near milepost 18 about 7:58 p.m. on Saturday when he attempted to pass a vehicle in the eastbound lane, lost control of the 1994 Ford Ranger pickup and rolled over, the State Patrol reported.

The pickup came to rest on the westbound shoulder, the State Patrol said.

Joseph M. Franklin, 20, of Marysville, the passenger in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.

Qunneke-Guerrero was transported to Forks Community Hospital. He also wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol reported.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be involved, the State Patrol reported.

The cause and any potential charges were pending an investigation, the agency added.

The pickup was totally destroyed and towed from the scene.