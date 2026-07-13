Outdoor water use prohibited for Island View Water System

CARLSBORG — A Stage 4 water alert has been issued for the Clallam County PUD’s Island View Water System.

Water for the Island View Water System is supplied from Olsen Creek. Low flows may require the PUD to begin trucking in water from the neighboring Clallam Bay/Sekiu Water System within the next week, the agency said.

The PUD’s Stage 4 response prohibits outdoor water use and calls upon customers to minimize indoor water use.

The Stage 4 response will continue until water trucking operations are no longer needed.

Some voluntary conservation measures include:

• Reducing outdoor water use.

• Fixing leaky faucets and toilets.

• Taking shorter showers, not baths.

• Installing low-flow showerheads and faucets.

• Operating automatic dish and clothes washers only when full.

• Collecting water that is wasted while waiting for hot water to reach the faucet and using it to water plants.

• Using water-efficient appliances.

The PUD previously issued Stage 2 alerts for its Clallam Bay/Sekiu, Fairview, Gales Addition, Monroe, Mount Angeles, Carlsborg and Evergreen water systems.

The PUD’s Stage 2 response involves voluntary water conservation measures to reduce the demand on the system.

For a more information, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.