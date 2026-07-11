EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Clallam board to discuss Opportunity Fund grant

An Opportunity Fund grant proposal, a letter of support for the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Land Transfer Act and a tribal energy development grant application are among items that will be discussed by Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding a proposed grant from the Opportunity Fund to the Dry Creek Water Association during their weekly work session on Monday and weekly business meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will discuss litigation or potential litigation with the prosecuting attorney’s office in an executive session during a special meeting at noon Monday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• An amended agreement with the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts for document conversion from the OnBase legacy system to the Enterprise Justice system.

• An agreement with the state Department of Commerce’s Office of Crime Victims Advocacy for a $55,138 Victim Witness Assistance Grant.

• Position reviews for a service desk technician in the Information Technology department and a part-time control room technician in the Sheriff’s Office.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Ecology for $20,000 to introduce laboratory-raised pinto abalone into selected sites in Clallam County.

• An amended agreement with System Operations Services, LLC to continue as the lead operator at the Clallam Bay and Sekiu wastewater treatment plants, pending the hiring of a full-time employee.

• Approval of final plat LDV2018-00034 binding site plan for the 66-lot Atterberry Landing manufactured home park.

• A mid-year report on Streamkeepers from Bruce Emery.

• Discussions regarding proposed supplemental appropriations and debatable budget emergencies to be considered July 28.

• Resolutions appointing Sondra Lundvick to the Revenue Advisory Committee and to the Crescent Community Advisory Council.

• A press release regarding recommendations from the 2025 Charter Review Commission.

• A request for qualifications for professional engineering services for the Clallam Slough Bridge replacement project to be received by 3 p.m. Aug. 4.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Behavioral Health Advisory Board will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92746778294.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 927 4677 8294 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will discuss a proposed letter of support for the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Land Transfer Act of 2026 when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A workshop regarding the North Hood Canal Recreation Project.

• A workshop to discuss possible structural changes to the county’s Department of Emergency Management.

• A meeting with Nathan Naidu, the deputy director of intergovernmental and external affairs from the Department of the Interior.

• Continued deliberation regarding the proposed update to the 2025-2045 Comprehensive Plan.

• A call for a public hearing at 11 a.m. July 27 regarding conservation futures applications.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Behavioral Health Advisory Committee will conduct a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pacific Conference Room at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85829514149?pwd=dZ2qFwukE3cocRWFxsfXAT4EN731Nc.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 2951 4149 and passcode 596614.

• The Budget Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82408317878.

For audio only, call 252-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 824 0831 7878.

• The Jefferson County Board of Health will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82378389363.

To listen only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 823 7838 9363.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us/1088/Agenda-Minutes.

• The Chimacum Drainage District will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The district will meet at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://test.co.jefferson.wa.us/WeblinkExternal/Browse.aspx?startid=10460398&dbid=0&repo=Jefferson.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will consider a memorandum of understanding and letter of commitment with the Hoh Tribe, related to the Department of Energy’s Unleashing Tribal Energy Development grant application, when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The agenda is posted at https://clallampud.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Clallam Conservation District

Clallam Conservation District supervisors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The supervisors will meet in the OlyCAP conference room, 228 W. First St., Suite G, Port Angeles.

The agenda is posted at https://www.clallamcd.org/board-meetings.

Peninsula Housing Authority

The Peninsula Housing Authority board of commissioners will meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Charles Pink House, 1220 Lawrence St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163152927?pwd=kgRftbTraWS1RbW3ANeiMU91V5uH87.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 841 6315 2927 and passcode 755620.

The agenda is posted at https://peninsulapha.org/about-us/#minutes.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed six-year transportation improvement plan when it meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85078809288?pwd=vYlVLttPbymKIWWrd2qhV2dxC28Twz.1.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will conduct a workshop retreat at 9 a.m. Monday.

The council business meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday has been canceled.

The retreat will be at the Point Hudson Pavilion, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/229509645808358?p=YD1OWRomgfdSBMEH9G.

For audio only, call 253-363-9585 and enter conference ID 287 384 158#.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda is posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Crescent school

The Crescent School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in the library at Crescent School, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/crescent/Board.nsf/Public.

Port Townsend schools

The Port Townsend School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board also will conduct a public hearing regarding its proposed budget during a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meetings will be in the Community Room at Salish Coast Elementary School, 1637 Grant St., Port Townsend.

The agendas are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/ptsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

Attendees can register for a Zoom link at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/pDVRNt13TqKp6jIWz4VHUA.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will conduct a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the second floor conference room at the Medical Services Building, 840 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympicmedical.org/calendar.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-of-commissioners.

Brinnon Fire

The Jefferson County Fire District 4 commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will meet at Brinnon Fire Department Station 41, 272 Schoolhouse Road, Brinnon.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://brinnonfire.org/board.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will discuss hiring a new fire chief during a special meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88161477901?pwd=KualblXS1Jamx4NVlB78gTqF4PrAm2.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 881 6147 7901 and passcode 927577.

The commissioners also will discuss PENCOM user fees, the PENCOM Advisory Board and an agreement with Olympic Ambulance.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Jefferson County Library

The Jefferson County Library Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Shold Room at the Jefferson County Public Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86808643609?pwd=RuqM3IuivNNDuoPqIuKt9ySCJjOlh5.1

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.jclibrary.info/event/board-trustees-regular-meeting-16772.

Parks and Recreation District

Clallam County Parks and Recreation District 1 will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be in the community room at the YMCA, 610 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim.

The public is welcome to attend.

Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board

The Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet at the Forks Community Center, 90 Maple Ave., Forks.