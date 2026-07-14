Blue Whole Gallery to host artist reception

SEQUIM — Blue Whole Gallery will host a reception for Jandi Small from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 129 W. Washington St., Sequim.

Small, who creates oil paintings on canvas, is the winner of this year’s Lavender Festival art contest.

Attendees will be able to enjoy light refreshments while they view lavender-themed art. The 2026 Lavender Festival poster featuring Small’s art also will be unveiled.

Small will talk about her art and sign copies of the festival poster.

For more information, visit www.bluewholegallery.com.