Acoustic guitar player to play at Rainshadow Concert series

Peppino d’Agostino, an acoustic guitar player, will perform Thursday during the Rainshadow Concerts series in Port Townsend.

PORT TOWNSEND — Peppino d’Agostino will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday during the Rainshadow Concerts series at Rainshadow Recording.

The concert will be in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadowrecording or $30 at the door.

D’Agostino is an acoustic guitarist in the fingerstyle tradition who is known for his open tunings and percussive effects.

He has performed with Tommy Emmanuel, Leo Kottke, Laurindo Almeida, Sergio Assad, Larry Carlton and Eric Johnson.

As a member of the Pacific Guitar Ensemble, d’Agostino has collaborated with classical guitarist David Tanenbaum, drummer Jeff Campitelli and Paraguayan harpist and violinist Carlos Reyes.