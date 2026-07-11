Licensing office to open next month in Forks

PORT ANGELES — Olympic Peninsula Licensing will open a vehicle and vessel licensing subagency in Forks on Aug. 3.

Licensing subagencies are contracted through the Clallam County Auditor’s Office.

The subagency, which will be located at 91 E. Division St., will provide in-person title and license services for vehicles, motorcycles, vessels, watercraft and trailers.

Customers also will be able to renew registrations, purchase tonnage, file a report of sale, obtain trip permits and disabled placards.

The subagency’s telephone number is 360-374-2036 and the office will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Online services are still available at https://dol.wa.gov.