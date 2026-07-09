WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties drop game to AppleSox before huge crowd

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Lefties pitching staff again struggled against powerful Wenatchee, giving up 14 hits and nine walks in a 10-3 loss at Civic Field.

There was an opening ceremony for the Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth state tournaments being held this week in Port Angeles with hundreds of young ballplayers taking part. The official attendance for Wednesday’s game was listed at 4,200, the biggest crowd of the year at Civic Field.

Jordan Daniels (Citrus College) was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while George Smith (Regis University) was 2-for-4. Sam Matosich (Centralia College) hit a double and drove in a run, while Garrett Patterson (UC-San Diego) had a hit and an RBI.

WCL All-Star Carter Enoch (Saddleback College) had a hit and run scored. The WCL All-Star game is Wednesday in Victoria, B.C.

Five lefties took the mound. Dom Miller (Western Oregon) did well in relief in his first appearance for the Lefties, going 2⅔ innings, allowing one hit, no walks and striking out two.

Port Angeles wrapped up its series against Wenatchee on Thursday night with the result after press deadline. The Lefties (7-24) play at Bellingham (20-13) at 4:35 p.m. today for the beginning of a three-game series.

Wenatchee 10, Port Angeles 3

Wen. 1 3 1 1 0 2 2 0 0 — 10 14 0

PA 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 3 8 2

Pitching

PA — Carrell 2.1 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Lynch 1.2 IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB; Capel 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 K; Titus 0.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 BB, K; Miller 2.2 IP, H, 2 K.

Hitting

PA — Daniels 2-4, R; Smith 2-4; Matosich 1-4, RBI; Enoch 1-4, R.