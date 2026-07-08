AMERICAN LEGION: Wilder Senior splits four with Lakeside

Wilder Senior’s Kody Williams delivers to the plate at Volunteer Field on Tuesday. Williams pitched one of two Wilder Senior shutouts, the other by Brayden Martin, against the Lakeside UpperClass team from Bellevue. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Wilder Senior baseball club got a pair of complete-game shutouts from their two big pitching studs, Brayden Martin and Kody Williams, against the Lakeside UpperClass 18U squad.

The seniors split a pair of doubleheaders with Lakeside Tuesday and Wednesday, winning 4-0 and losing 9-3 on Wednesday after winning 8-0 and losing 9-4 on Tuesday.

Martin’s and Williams’ gems were nearly identical. In the 4-0 victory Wednesday, Martin went the full seven innings, allowing two hits and one walk. He struck out eight.

In Tuesday’s 8-0 win, Williams allowed four hits and walked none, striking out three.

Wilder Senior needed Martin’s pitching heroics as the seniors managed just four hits against Lakeside’s pitching. Wilder manufactured one run with Owen Leitz stealing home. Ethan Swenson scored another run after hitting a triple, then scampering home after a passed ball.

Williams also hit a double and Devyn Dearinger had a hit. Carson Waddell drove in a couple of runs on fielder’s choice groundouts.

Wilder Senior lost the late game Wednesday, though the score was 3-2 in the sixth inning. Lakeside pulled away with three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Caston Seibel was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, while Bryce DeLeon was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Swenson and Seibel pitched great for five innings, but the wheels came off in the sixth.

With the four-game split, Wilder Senior finished 5-7 in the District 1 AAA American Legion standings. The seniors are 14-10 overall.

Wilder Senior’s next games will be at the Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regionals beginning Monday in Calgary, Alberta. Last year, Wilder Senior won the Babe Ruth Regional championship and qualified for the national world series.

Wilder Senior 4, Lakeside 0

Lake. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2

WSr. 2 0 1 1 0 0 x — 4 4 1

Pitching

WSr. — Martin 7 IP, 2 H, BB, 8 K.

Hitting

WSr. — Fisher 1-2, R, SB; Williams 1-3, 2B; Swenson 1-3, 3B, R; Dearinger 1-3; Leitz 0-2, BB, SB, R; Waddell 0-3, 2 RBI.

Lakeside 9, Wilder Senior 3

Lake. 0 1 1 1 0 3 3 — 9 13 4

WSr. 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 — 3 4 2

Pitching

WSr. — Swenson 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB; Seibel 3.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K; Leitz 0.2 IP, 2 H.

Hitting

WSr. — Seibel 1-2, 2 R; DeLeon 1-2, RBI.

Tuesday’s Games Wilder Sr. 8, Lakeside 0 Lakeside 9, Wilder Sr. 4

In the 8-0 victory, it was Hunter Tennell doing much of the damage again, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and two RBIs. Bryce DeLeon had a double, a run scored and an RBI, while Abe Brenkman hit a double and scored a pair of runs. Lincoln Bear had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

In the late game, Wilder uncharacteristically struggled in the field with five errors, allowing three unearned runs. Lakeside got up 8-0 after 4½ innings and the seniors were not able to dig out of that hole.

Devyn Dearinger was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Owen Leitz was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Williams hit a double and drove in a run, and Ian Smithson had a hit and an RBI.

Ethan Staples started, going three innings and allowing six hits and three earned runs. He struck out three and walked one.

Wilder Sr. 8, Lakeside 0

Lake. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 5

WSr. 3 0 0 3 2 0 x — 8 7 0

Pitching

WSr. — Williams 7 IP, 4 H, 3 K.

Hitting

WSr. — Tennell 2-4, 3B, R, 2 RBI; DeLeon 1-2, 2B, R, RBI; Brenkman 1-2, 2B, 2 R; Bear 1-4, R, RBI.

Lakeside 9, Wilder Sr. 4

Lake. 0 3 2 2 1 1 0 — 9 12 2

WSr. 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 — 4 8 5

Pitching

WSr. — Staples 3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3K, BB; Waddell 1.2 IP, H, 2 ER, 3 BB; 2 K; DeLeon 0.1 IP, H; Dearinger 2 IP, 4 H.

Hitting

WSr. — Dearinger 2-3, 2B, RBI; Leitz 2-3, R; Williams 1-3, 2B, RBI; Smithson 1-3, RBI.