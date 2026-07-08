Carpe Diem String Quartet to play at Concerts in the Barn

QUILCENE — Concerts in the Barn will continue its 2026 season with events by the Carpe Diem String Quartet at 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The free series will be at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene.

Concertgoers are encouraged to reserve a seat at www.ticketstripe.com/event-list/concerts-in-the-barn.

The Carpe Diem String Quartet is composed of violinists Sam Weiser and Marisa Ishikawa, violist Korine Fujiwara and cellist Ariana Nelson.

Friday’s program, “An American Story,” consists of five individual stories that each follow the life of an ancestor of one of the quartet members. Each member of the quartet wrote the music for their ancestor’s story.

Saturday and Sunday will feature “Fünf Stücke für Streichquartett” by Erwin Schulhoff, Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1 and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s String Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11.

Concerts in the Barn’s season will finish July 17-19 with the Barston Sisters and Friends.