WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties pitchers struggle in loss to first-place Wenatchee

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles pitchers struggled to find the strike zone in a 20-1 loss against first-place Wenatchee at Civic Field.

The Lefties staff allowed 11 hits and was hurt by 16 walks against the Apple Sox. They also gave up a grand slam home run and a three-run home run.

The Lefties had come in to Tuesday’s game winners of five of their past six games.

Lefties All-Star Carter Enoch (Saddleback College) went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Fellow All-Star Ethan Wood (Wright State) went 1-for-3, while George Smith (Regis University) was 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Kaleb Mullen (Port Angeles High School and Skagit Valley College) pitched two effective innings, allowing no hits, one earned run, no hits and two walks. He struck out one.

The Lefties (7-23) played Wenatchee (22-9) on Wednesday night after press deadline and wrap up their series against the AppleSox at 6:35 p.m. today at Civic Field.

Wenatchee 20, Port Angeles 1

Wen. 0 5 1 4 1 2 6 0 1 — 20 11 1

PA 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 7 1

Pitching

PA — Williams 2 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, K; Glowinkowski IP, H, ER, 2 BB; Winkley 0.0 IP, H, 4 ER, 3 BB; Sprague 3 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Vens 0.0 IP, 2 H, 6 ER, 3 BB; Mullen 2 IP, ER, 2 BB, K; Roy IP, BB.

Hitting

PA — Enoch 2-4, RBI; Wood 1-3; Smith 1-2, R, BB; Feltus 1-3, BB; Secrist 1-3, BB.