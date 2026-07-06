YOUTH BASEBALL: Cap Ripken, Babe Ruth state tourneys set later this week in Port Angeles

Courtesy Eric Johnson Teams line up on the Civic Stadium diamond for the Northwest Washington Cal Ripken State Championships’ opening ceremony last year.

PORT ANGELES — Prepare for more than 500 young ballplayers taking over the fields at Lincoln Park, Volunteer Field and the Elwha Billy Whiteshoes Memorial Park for the Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth state championship tournaments later this week.

Cal Ripken tournaments will be held for 9U, 10U, 11U and 12U, while the 14U players will be in a Babe Ruth state tournament.

There will be an opening ceremony before the Port Angeles Lefties game at Civic Field at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be 47 teams total in the various tournaments, with more than 100 games scheduled Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the three sites. Five local teams are among those participating.

The 14U Wilder team will be playing in the Babe Ruth state championship at Volunteer Field. Wilder 14U plays at 1 p.m. Thursday against the Moses Lake 14U All-Stars, the FCA Lumberjacks 14U at 8 a.m. Friday and the Lynden Lobos 14U at 1 p.m. Friday and the Silverdale 14U All-Stars at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The North Olympic 12U/70 team will play at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. and noon Friday at Lincoln Park, with elimination games beginning Saturday and the championship game Saturday afternoon.

The North Olympic 11U squad will play at Lincoln Park at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, again with the elimination games beginning Saturday and the championship game in the late afternoon.

North Olympic 10U plays at 8 a.m. and noon Thursday, and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday. Elimination games begin Saturday morning with the championship in the afternoon.

North Olympic 9U plays at the Elwha fields at noon Thursday and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday with elimination games beginning Saturday morning.

North Olympic Baseball and Softball is looking for volunteers to help with concessions, pitch counts and keeping scorebooks — experience preferred for scorekeepers. People who are interested can find sign-up sheets at the NOBAS Facebook page.