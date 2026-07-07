PORT ANGELES LEFTIES: PA’s Enoch, Wood make All-Star game

The Port Angeles Lefties’ Carter Enoch, left, and Ethan Wood made the North squad for the West Coast League All-Star game next week in Victoria, B.C.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The year after a Port Angeles Leftie won the West Coast League All-Star MVP, the Lefties placed two of their top players on the WCL North team this week.

West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer on Tuesday announced the rosters for the 2026 WCL All-Star Game, set for July 15 in Victoria, B.C.

Making the team were the Lefties’ Carter Enoch and Ethan Wood. Last year, Port Angeles Leftie Tommy Markey of Fordham made the All-Star team and was named MVP after driving in the game-winning run. Markey is back on the Lefties’ squad this year.

Both Enoch and Wood have been extremely consistent all year. Enoch, a catcher from Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., is batting .341 in WCL play with eight doubles, 20 RBIs and 12 walks for an on-base percentage of .429. Additionally, Enoch is 5-for-10 in three nonleague games.

Wood, a first baseman who is transferring from Regis University to Wright State, is batting .324 with three home runs, seven doubles and 24 RBIs. He has 13 walks for an on-base percentage of .387. Wood is also hitting 3-for-9 with a double in nonleague play.

The Victoria HarbourCats will host two days of festivities, kicking off with the home run derby at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. Former Major Leaguer Kevin Pillar headlines the event. Tickets are available online at WCL.com.

First pitch for the North vs. South Division matchup is set for 6:35 p.m. July 15.

The game will be livestreamed on MLB.com, MLB.tv, and in the MLB app, with Victoria’s Warren Dean calling the game from the Wilson’s Group Stadium booth.

“Victoria has put together a firstclass weekend, from the Home Run Derby to the Hot Stove Panel, and I know our players and fans alike are looking forward to a great celebration of West Coast League baseball,” Neyer said.

Todd Haney will manage the North Division, which features standouts from all eight North teams: the HarbourCats, Bellingham Bells, Edmonton Riverhawks, Kamloops NorthPaws, Kelowna Falcons, Nanaimo NightOwls, Port Angeles Lefties, and Wenatchee AppleSox.

Nanaimo’s Ethan Reynolds (Western Kentucky) leads the league with a .376 batting average, followed by Edmonton’s Easton Andrews (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) at .366 and Victoria’s Matthew Westley (George Mason) at .361. Those three anchor a potent North hitting attack that also includes Kamloops’ Kade Crawford (Louisiana Tech commit), currently leading the WCL in both home runs (8) and steals (20).

Kelowna’s Seth Sumner (Mount San Antonio College) headlines the North’s pitching staff, with the right-hander leading league with five wins and a 1.04 ERA.

Portland’s Jim Hoppel skippers the South Division, drawing selections from the Hoppel’s Pickles, the Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights, Marion Berries, Ridgefield Raptors, Springfield Drifters, Walla Walla Sweets, and Yakima Valley Pippins.

Ridgefield’s JT Summers (Oregon) leads the South’s offense and the entire league with 32 RBI. He is joined by Marion’s Sawyer Nelson (Loyola Marymount commit), who has already set the WCL single-season walks record and Walla Walla slugger Sam Kane (Nevada), whose six home runs are tied for second in the league.

Power arms headline the South’s staff. Springfield’s Michael Klein (Rogers State) leads the WCL with 34 strikeouts and ranks second with five saves.

North All-Stars

C/1B — Carter Enoch (Port Angeles Lefties/Saddleback College)

C — Jake Lyall (Bellingham Bells/Loyola Marymount)

1B — Ethan Wood (Port Angeles Lefties/Wright State)

1B — Landon White (Wenatchee AppleSox/Gonzaga)

1B/DH — Easton Andrews (Edmonton Riverhawks/Arkansas —Pine Bluff)

2B/3B — David Krahn (Victoria HarbourCats/British Columbia)

2B/OF — Aspen Alexander (Bellingham Bells/Grand Canyon)

3B/OF — Matthew Westley (Victoria HarbourCats/George Mason)

SS — Jacob Loving (Kelowna Falcons/Palomar College)

SS — Shiryu Sato (Edmonton Riverhawks/Hawaii)

IF/OF — Jaden Jackson (Bellingham Bells/UCLA)

OF — Noah Cassie (Bellingham Bells/Texas A&M —Corpus Christi)

OF — Cade Crawford (Kamloops NorthPaws/Louisiana Tech commit)

OF — Ethan Reynolds (Nanaimo NightOwls/Western Kentucky)

OF — Kainoa Santiago (Wenatchee AppleSox/Gonzaga)

OF/P — Evan Dugdale (Kamloops NorthPaws/Vernon College)

P — Jeremiah Arnett (Victoria HarbourCats/Rice)

P — Clint Beck (Wenatchee AppleSox/Transfer Portal)

P — Charlie Decker (Bellingham Bells/Puget Sound)

P — Carter Fink (Edmonton Riverhawks/Niagara)

P — Jaxon McDonald (Nanaimo Night Owls/University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma)

P — Erik Rico (Victoria HarbourCats/Fresno State)

P — David Sheppard (Edmonton Riverhawks/Utah Tech)

P — Seth Sumner (Kelowna Falcons(Mt. San Antonio College)

P — Joe Thornton (Wenatchee AppleSox/Gonzaga)

South All-Stars

C — Parker Burt (Yakima Valley Pippins/Ball State)

C — Martin Serrano (Marion Berries/Ohio State)

1B — JT Summers (Ridgefield Raptors/Oregon)

1B/2B — Payton Knowles (Walla Walla Sweets/Troy)

1B/2B — Nick Velazquez (Yakima Valley Pippins/USC)

1B/OF — Tanner Johns (Portland Pickles/Grand Canyon)

2B — Daichi Furuhata (Yakima Valley Pippins/Seattle U)

2B/3B/SS — Sawyer Nelson (Marion Berries/Loyola Marymount commit)

3B/OF — Matthew Major (Marion Berries/Transfer Portal)

SS — Elijah McNeal (Portland Pickles/UC Davis)

OF — Isaiah Hern (Ridgefield Raptors/Oregon)

OF — Sam Kane (Walla Walla Sweets/Nevada)

OF — Max Medina (Corvallis Knights/Cal Poly commit)

OF — Dmitri Susidko (Bend Elks/Saddleback College)

OF — Zach Wadas (Ridgefield Raptors/Loyola Marymount)

P — Morgan Codron (Corvallis Knights/Portland)

P — Curtis Ellis (Walla Walla Sweets/Saint Francis [Ind.])

P — Rafael Espinoza (Portland Pickles/Colorado Mesa)

P — Zach Fetchel (Portland Pickles/Rice)

P — Jordan Haver (Ridgefield Raptors/Fresno State)

P — Parker Heintz (Ridgefield Raptors/Fresno State)

P — Michael Klein (Springfield Drifters/Rogers State)

P — Nathaniel Kurano (Yakima Valley Pippins/Whitworth)

P — Charles Rogers III (Walla Walla Sweets/CSUN)