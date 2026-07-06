AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Sunland Golf Club results

SEQUIM — The Sunland Golf Club women’s golf association held a Medal Play with KPs competition Thursday.

The Flight One gross winner was Cyndi Carpine with a score of +15. Irene Schmidt was the Flight One net winner with a score of -4, while Claudia Williams was second with a -2.

In Flight Two, Dana Burbacl was first gross with a +34, while Teresa Hooker was first net with a -4 and Teri King was second with an even par score.

Closest to the pin winners were Schmidt on hole No. 2 at 36 feet, 10 inches, Ruth Parcell on hole No. 5 at 16-7, Schmidt on hole No. 15 at 12-2 and Patti Wells on hole No. 17 at 29-2.

In men’s club play on Wednesday, golfers competed for fewest putts.

Tom Chirhart took first with 27 putts, while John Sims was second at 28 and Randy Kendall third at 29.

Thomas Kummet was fourth at 30, Gary Minch and Bob Gunn were tied for fifth at 31, and Gary Brumley, Shaun Hughbanks and Bob Larson were tied for seventh at 32.