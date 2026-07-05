WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties win series against the NorthPaws with Sunday victory

The Lefties’ Sam Matosich slides safely home Sunday on a hit-and-run play at Civic Field against the Kamloops NorthPaws. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Lefties won their first West Coast League series of the year Sunday, taking two out of three games from the visiting Kamloops NorthPaws.

The Lefties won Sunday 9-2 behind a five-hit pitching performance from a trio of hurlers. James Kelsey (Edmonds College) started, going five innings and allowing just one hit. He walked three and struck out four.

Diego Garcia (Pima Community College) pitched three innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out three. John Hernandez (Redlands College) pitched a clean ninth, allowing no baserunners and striking out one.

Carter Enoch (Saddleback College) went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Tommy Markey (Fordham) was hot all weekend. He hit a pair of doubles and scored two runs. Ethan Wood (Regis University) also hit a double and drobe in a run, while Will Feltus (Yakima Valley College) went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Wyatt Mohler (Los Osos High School) had a hit and drove in two.

The Lefties (7-22) have today off, then host the first-place Wenatchee AppleSox (21-8) at Civic Field at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Port Angeles 9, Kamloops 2

Kam. 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2 5 1

PA 1 2 0 0 0 3 2 1 x — 9 10 1

Pitching

PA — Kelsey 5 IP, H, 3 BB, 4 K; Garcia 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 K; Hernandez IP, K.

Hitting

PA — Markey 2-5, 2 2B, 2 R; Feltus 2-4, R, RBI; Enoch 20-4, 3 RBI; Wood 1-5, 2B, RBI; Mohler 1-1, 2 RBI; Matosich 1-4, R, RBI; Young 1-4, R, RBI.

Saturday’s Game

The Lefties trailed most of Saturday’s game against the Kamloops NorthPaws, but rode a huge eight-run eighth inning to win the game going away 12-5.

Twelve Lefties came to the plate in that eighth inning, which saw Port Angeles rally with two doubles, three singles and two walks. Markey had the big blow in the inning with a two-run double.

The Lefties finished with 17 hits in one of their best West Coast League offensive showings of the season.

Markey finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Another veteran from 2025, Garrett Patterson (Citrus College) was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. He also started the game, going seven innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs. He walked two and struck out 11.

Winning the game was Wes Lynch (California Lutheran), who pitched the final two innings. Lynch allowed two walks and no hits. He struck out three.

Carter Enoch was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while Feltus was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Caden Young (Fordham) was 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. George Smith (Regis University) was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Port Angeles 12, Kamloops 5

Kam. 0 1 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 — 5 6 4

PA 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 8 x — 12 17 1

Pitching

PA — Patterson 7 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Lynch 2 IP, 2 BB, 3 K.

Hitting

PA — Markey 3-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Patterson 3-5, 2 RBI; Enoch 2-5, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Feltus 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Young 2-5, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Smith 2-4, R; Pettingill 1-3, R, RBI.

Friday’s Game

The Lefties got way down against the Kamloops NorthPaws but rallied with a furious eighth inning, falling short of pulling the game out in a 10-7 loss Friday.

Kamloops got up 8-0 in the seventh. The Lefties got one run back in the seventh, then erupted for six runs in the eighth.

Port Angeles scored three runs with three straight bases-loaded walks. Kaleb Campbell (Centralia College) had the big blow to cap off the inning, a two-run double.

Kamloops got a run back in the ninth and the Lefties managed just one baserunner in the bottom of the ninth.

Enoch had a hit, a run scored and an RBI, while Wood had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs.

A total of seven Lefties pitchers took the mound, allowing 10 hits and walking 15 batters. The Lefties drew 12 walks themselves as both staffs struggled with control. The two staffs combined to throw 376 pitches.

Kamloops 10, Port Angeles 7

Kam. 2 0 3 0 0 3 1 0 1 — 10 10 0

PA — 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 0 — 7 5 0

Pitching

PA — Cypher 2 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Winkley 3 IP, H, 2 ER, 3 BB, K; Capel IP, H, ER, 2 BB; Reilly-Bell 0.2 IP, H, ER, 3 BB; Sprague IP, 2 BB, 2 K; Mullen 0.1 IP, BB; Hernandez IP, 3 H, ER.

Hitting

PA — Campbell 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Enoch 1-3, R, RBI; Wood 1-4, R, 2 RBI.

Thursday’s Game

The Lefties completed a three-game nonleague sweep of Cascade Collegiate League ballplayers, beating CCL 5-2 on Thursday.

Luke Flodstrom (Port Angeles High School and Yakima Community College) had another big game, going 3-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base.

Enoch was 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Madden Ocko (Fordham University) was 2-for-2 wit two runs scored and two RBIs.

Gabe Buranasiri (Chaffey College) got the win, going seven strong innings, allowing six hits, two walks and one earned run. He struck out 10. Aiden Vens (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) got the save, going two innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out one.

Port Angeles 5, CCL 2

CCL 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 7 2

PA 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 0 x — 5 11 1

Pitching

PA — Buranasiri 7 IP, 6 H, ER, 2 BB, 10 K; Vens 2 IP, H, 2 BB, K.

Hitting

PA — Enoch 3-4, R; Ocko 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI; Flodstrom 3-4, R, RBI, SB.