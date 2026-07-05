AMERICAN LEGION: Wilder Junior splits four games at Vancouver Babe Ruth tournament

VANCOUVER — Wilder Junior split four games at the Babe Ruth state tournament this weekend, concluding with a wild 11-9 loss to the Bulldogs Baseball Academy that saw a late juniors rally fall just short.

Wilder Junior got off to a great start with five runs in the first inning as Lalo Dominguez cleared the bases with a three-run double. Dominguez finished the game with four RBIs and pitched most of the game in relief.

The Bulldogs roared back with six runs in the top of the second and built their lead to 10-5 after five innings. Wilder Junior rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the bottom of the seventh to make it close at the end. The juniors had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Bulldogs were able to get a flyout to end the game.

Easton Schlichting finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Landon Eastman had a double, a run scored and an RBI. Wyatt Bruch had a hit, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Dominguez pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing five hits, four earned runs and a walk. He struck out five.

Bulldogs 11, Wilder Junior 9

Bull. 0 6 0 3 1 0 1 — 11 7 2

WJr. 5 0 0 0 0 2 2 — 9 6 3

Pitching

WJr. — Evans 1.1 IP, 2 H, 6 ER, 5 BB; Dominguez 5.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, BB, 5 K.

Hitting

WJr. — Dominguez 1-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Schlichting 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Evans 1-3, 2B, R, RBI; Bruch 1-3, 2 R, 2 SB.

Wilder Jr. 11, Silverdale 0

The Wilder Junior trio of Dominguez, Ryder Trudeau and Bruch pitched a one-hitter Saturday afternoon at the Babe Ruth state tournament, while the offense scored 11 runs in the first two innings for an 11-0 victory over the Silverdale 15/16 squad.

Dominguez went three innings, allowing one hit and striking out six. Trudeau pitched a perfect inning, striking out three and Bruch struck out two in one inning.

Schlichting had a double and three RBI, while Noah Johnstad hit a double with two RBIs. Bruch had a hit, two runs scored, two stolen bases and three RBIs.

Wilder Jr. 11, Silverdale 0

Sil. 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1

WJr. 5 6 0 0 x — 11 4 0

Pitching

WJr. — Dominguez 3 IP, H, 6 K; Trudeau IP, 3 K; Bruch IP, 2 K.

Hitting

WJr. — Bruch 1-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Johnstad 1-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Schlichting 1-2, 2B, 3 RBI.

Wilder Jr. 11, DeVo 6

VANCOUVER — Wilder Junior split a pair of games Friday at the tournament, beating the DeVo Lumberjacks 11-6, then dropping a game to Kelso 5-1.

In the victory over the Lumberjacks, Wilder Jr. was down 4-1, but scored 10 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take the game.

Wilder Junior pitchers allowed just four hits and no earned runs as all of the Lumberjacks’ runs were unearned off seven Wilder Junior errors.

Parker Pavlak pitched 4⅔ innings, allowing four hits and five walks. He struck out three. Morgan Evans pitched 2⅓ innings, allowing no hits. He struck out two.

Asher Irvine went 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs, while Bruch had a double, a run scored and four RBIs.

Johnstad hit a double, while Pavlak went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Logan Botero had a hit, two runs scored and an RBI.

In the loss to Kelso, Botero, Dominguez, Eastman and Van Johnson all had hits.

Sawyer Brinton pitched 3⅔ innings, allowing six hits, four earned runs and two walks. He struck out two. Evans pitched 3⅓, allowing just one hit and walking one. He struck out five.

Wilder Jr. 11, DeVo 6

DeVo 0 3 1 0 2 0 0 — 6 4 2

WJr. 1 0 2 3 5 0 x — 11 9 7

Pitching

WJr. — Pavlak 4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 BB, 3 K; Evans 2.1 IP, 2 K.

Hitting

WJr. — Irvine 2-2, 3 RBI; Bruch 1-3, 3B, R, 4 RBI; Pavlak 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Johnstad 1-3, 2B, RBI; Botero 1-1, 2 R, RBI.

Kelso 5, Wilder Jr. 1

Kelso 2 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 5 7 1

WJr. 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 1

Pitching

WJr. — Brinton 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Evans 3.1 IP, H, BB, 5 K.

Hitting

WJr. — Botero 1-4, R, Dominguez 1-3, Eastman 1-2, Johnson 1-1.

Wilder 14U 5, Kitsap Ospreys 3 Wilder 14U 5, Kitsap Ospreys 4

Wilder 14U swept a pair of games from the Kitsap Ospreys 5-3 and 5-4, winning in very different ways.

In the 5-3 victory, Wilder 14U got up 5-0 in the second inning and held on for the victory as three pitchers combined for a three-hitter.

Carson Greenstreet went two innings, allowing two hits, one walk and one earned run. He struck out one. Liam Shea went 1⅓ innings, allowing a hit, an earned run and three walks. He struck out two. Gavin Doyle pitched 3⅔ innings, striking out three.

Kyler Williams was 2-for-3, while Shea was 2-for-2 with a run scored and a stolen base. Doyle was 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs, while Coleman Keate had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

In the second win, Wilder 14U scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-2 lead, then had to hold on as the Ospreys scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Pitcher Cooper Merritt got the final out of the game with the tying run at second base. Merritt struck out three in two innings of work.

Noah Kiser hit a triple, scored a run and drove one in. Cooper Merritt had a hit and two RBIs, while Kyler Williams walked twice, had two stolen bases and scored twice.

Wilder 14U, Kitsap Ospreys 4

W14U 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 — 5 7 3

Kit. 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 — 4 4 2

Pitching

W14U — Keate 2 IP, 2 K; Kiser IP, 2 BB, 2 K; Lieberman 2 IP, 4 H, ER, K, BB; Merritt 2 IP, 2 BB, 3 K.

Hitting

W14U — Kiser 1-1, 3B, R, RBI; Merritt 1-2, 2 RBI; Williams 0-1, 2 R, 2 SB, 2 BB.

Wilder 14U 5, Kitsap 3

W14U 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 — 5 10 2

Kit. 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 — 3 3 1

Pitching

W14U — Greenstreet 2 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, K; Shea 1.1 IP, H, ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Doyle 3.2 IP, 3 K.

Hitting

W14U — Williams 2-3; Shea 2-2, R, SB; Keate 1-2, R, RBI; Doyle 2-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI.