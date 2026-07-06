Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — Field carrier landing practice operations will be conducted for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

Landing practice will be at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville on Monday afternoon.

No further training operations are scheduled at OLF Coupeville for the week.

There also will be landing practice operations at Ault Field late Wednesday morning to early afternoon.

No further training operations are scheduled at Ault Field for the week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.