Holiday preparation

Lake Sutherland preparations

Lieutenant Brian Knutson and Chief Criminal Deputy Amy Bundy, from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, have installed the seasonal buoys to mark the 200-foot no-wake zone around the shoreline of Lake Sutherland.

The no-wake zone helps protect boaters, swimmers and shoreline property.

The sheriff’s Marine Unit will conduct enhanced patrols on Lake Sutherland today and Saturday with patrols continuing into the evening each day.

Deputies will focus on safe boating practices, enforcing boating laws and ensuring compliance with fireworks regulations.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Office