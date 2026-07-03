Erickson Playfield tennis court renovation beginning Monday

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Parks and Recreation Department will temporarily close the tennis courts at Erickson Playfield for renovations starting Monday.

During the closure, which is expected to run through July 22, all four courts will be resurfaced and repainted.

The renovations are completely funded by a private fundraising campaign led by the Peninsula Tennis Club that raised $170,000.

The project also includes the installation of lighting on two courts for night and winter play, that work is tentatively scheduled for early August.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 360-417-4550 or email parksandrecreation@cityofpa.us.