EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Meetings scheduled for next week on Peninsula

Boards and commissions are scheduled to meet next week across the Peninsula.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will discuss recommendations for a press release regarding recommendations from the 2025 Charter Review Commission during their weekly work session Monday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings are in the county commissioners meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A resolution appointing Sondra Lundvick to the Revenue Advisory Committee and the Crescent Community Advisory Council.

• A resolution appointing Tara Coffin to the Clallam County Board of Health.

• A pre-application questionnaire with USDA Forest Services for a $37,000 Secure Rural Schools Title II grant for control of noxious weeds in Olympic National Forest.

• Position reviews for an administrative specialist in Juvenile Services and a Recompete data and development analyst for the Board of County Commissioners.

• Request for qualifications for professional engineering services to be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, for the Clallam Slough Bridge replacement project.

• A letter to the federal Office of Management and Budget regarding proposed new rules in its Guidance for Federal Financial Assistance.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, regarding the 2026 mid-year budget review.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, regarding an ordinance for the new employment contract for the county administrator.

• A resolution adopting the amended Clallam Bay/Sekiu general sewer and wastewater facilities plan.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Commerce’s housing division for $445,167 in homelessness assistance funding.

• A new employment contract with Todd Mielke for county administrator duties.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Animal Solutions Advisory Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Emergency Operations Center at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82733864995?pwd=sIQ4YsAwDkgG1suXb6O8aqQXSDSddS.1.

For audio only, call 253-205-0468 then enter meeting ID 827 3386 4995 and passcode 12345.

• The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled..

• The Conservation Futures Program Advisory Board meeting scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

• The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday has been canceled.

• The Clallam Bay/Sekiu Community Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be at the Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice St., Sekiu.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will consider an amended agreement with the APEX Accelerator program for $10,000 to provide government contracting assistance for small-businesses when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson Street, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes; comments may also be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A resolution to appoint Michael Donald to the Conservation Futures Fund Citizen Oversight Committee.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Health for an additional $1,916,986 to provide health programs.

• An amended agreement with state Health Care Authority for a maximum of $392,803 to provide inpatient substance abuse treatment for incarcerated individuals.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Social and Health Services for an additional $1,775 of School to Work Start up funds for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

• An amended agreement with Cascadia Community Connections for an additional $15,859 to provide community inclusion services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

• An amendment to a settlement between Jefferson County, Suzanne Martin and Shold Excavating, Inc.

• An amended agreement with MCS Consulting to extend the contract through June 30, 2027.

• Amended agreements with Jumping Mouse Children’s Center to provide professional support at Chimacum and Brinnon school districts.

• An amended agreement with Discovery Behavioral Health for case management for clients in the Alternative Enforcement Program.

• An amended agreement with the Benji Project for mindful self-compassion curriculum for adolescents in East Jefferson County school districts.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Risk Management Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85745374749.

• The Jefferson County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and the Jefferson County Tourism Coordination Council will conduct a special joint meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Board of County Commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89949550777.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 899 4955 0777.

• The Ferry Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the first floor conference room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson Street, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82536075998.

For audio only call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 825 3607 5998.

• The Jefferson County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at East Jefferson Fire Rescue Station 7, 7650 Oak Bay Road, Port Ludlow.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87215258624.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 872 1525 8624.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will discuss litigation or potential litigation in executive session during a special meeting at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St. Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87923250074.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter webinar 879 2325 0074; no passcode is required.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360 461-9515.

The agenda is posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Port of Port Townsend

The Port of Port Townsend’s workshop meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and its regular meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday have been canceled.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will discuss the performance of a public employee in executive session during a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

The hybrid meetings will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meetings online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The agendas are expected to be posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Jefferson County Conservation District

The Jefferson County Conservation District supervisors will meet 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://meet.goto.com/998573413.

For audio only, call 866-899-4679 and enter access code 998-573-413.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.jeffersoncd.org/board-meetings/2026-board-meetings.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will continue a public hearing regarding a proposed criminal justice tax increase during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=m8fd8f4a3a00d088f0a7e48cc76f36adb.

For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2559 390 6504.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but will be entered into the meeting record.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board meets in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The agenda is expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Fire Protection District 3

Clallam County Fire Protection District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire commissioners will host a joint special meeting with commissioners from the Brinnon Fire Department and Discovery Bay Fire at 6 p.m. Monday.

The commissioners will discuss the proposed formation of a regional advanced life support program.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.

Cemetery commission

The Gardiner Community Cemetery commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The public meeting will be held downstairs in the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road., Gardiner.

The public is invited to attend.