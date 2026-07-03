OUTDOORS: King season off to hot, busy start off Port Angeles

Lake Stevens angler Dylan DeJaynes caught this king while fishing inside at Neah Bay near Waadah Island last week.

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Remaining spot shrimp dates include Tuesday on Hood Canal and July 19-20 in Marine Area 6 (excluding the Discovery Bay Shrimp District).

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A mass of recreational fishing boats dot the Strait of Juan de Fuca off Port Angeles on the summer salmon season opener in Marine Area 6 (Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca).

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THE LINE TO launch fishing boats at Port Angeles-area boat launches on the opening day of salmon season resembled recent Russian gasoline queues — long and lengthy.

Experienced anglers said they had never seen such a madhouse on or off the water. Thankfully, the wait was worth it for Marine Area 6 anglers.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife fish checkers were busy counting Wednesday on opening day.

At the Ediz Hook public ramp, 174 anglers reported bringing in 153 hatchery kings and one coho in 87 interviews, a 0.88 catch per angler trip average.

At the boat haven ramp, another 147 anglers reported catching 153 hatchery kings and two coho in 66 interviews, a 1.04 catch per angler trip average.

In Marine Area 5, checkers at Van Ripers’ South conducted 42 interviews with 95 anglers and found 33 hatchery chinook and two hatchery coho while 14 anglers caught four kings at Van Ripers’ North.

Obviously, Port Angeles’ effort was much higher than Sekiu on opening day.

The reason for this? The fact that fishing is allowed only on odd days of the month through July with a daily limit of two, including no more than one hatchery chinook. The chinook also must be 22 inches or more in length.

The fishery was cut in half to make sure hatchery king fishing continues through the end of the month and isn’t ended early due to bumping up against guidelines and to support a blackmouth fishing season in April 2027.

Marine Area 6 will continue to be busy this month because of this decision, so plan accordingly.

Neah Bay update

Data from the first weekend and first full week of the ocean salmon season off of Neah Bay and La Push was released Thursday by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Neah Bay saw a total of 303 chinook and four coho were landed by 1,208 anglers (0.25 chinook catch per angler trip) during the opening weekend June 20-21.

From June 22-28, 3,155 anglers caught 1,075 chinook and 14 coho for a 0.34 catch per angler trip average.

Neah Bay anglers had caught 11-percent or 1,379 of the area’s 13,110 chinook guideline.

A total of 93 La Push anglers have caught 44 chinook so far and no coho, which is 2 percent of the area’s 2,200 chinook guideline.

Kids Derby set Saturday

Big Salmon Fishing Resort in Neah Bay will host the annual Joe Ward 4th of July Kids Salmon Derby on Saturday for ages 18 and younger.

Anglers can start fishing at 4:30 a.m. with the last weigh-in at 3 p.m.

Free hot dogs will be served on Big Salmon’s back deck beginning at 2:30 p.m. with the prize ceremony beginning at 3 p.m.

Ward was a former Big Salmon Fishing Resort employee who died in January of 2004. He was known for his knowledge of fishing, his helpful nature and his sense of humor.

The event is put on by Ward’s family.

Shrimp dates

A pair of shrimping dates have been added to Marine Area 6 on July 19-20 for all shrimp species during daylight hours. This opening excludes the Discovery Bay Shrimp District which is closed.

Marine Area 9: Is now open through Oct. 15 for shrimp species other than spot shrimp. It is unlawful to set or pull shrimp gear in waters greater than 150 feet deep. All spot shrimp caught must be immediately returned to the water unharmed.

Marine Area 12: Hood Canal will be open Tuesday from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. for all shrimp species.

Halibut catch

Puget Sound (Marine Areas 5-10) halibut catch estimates sit at 46,792 pounds through June 30, or 58.1 percent of the area’s overall quota of 80,512 pounds.

The North Coast (La Push and Neah Bay) catch estimate sits at 58,146 pounds through June 28, or 44.3 percent of the North Coast’s quota of 131,149 pounds.

There’s plenty of quota left to fish on, and the state already is planning for added dates in August and September.

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.