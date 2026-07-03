Honor Band program returns after two decades

Photo courtesy Tyler Benedict/ Dr. Ken Bergevin, a retired music educator, led the Middle School Honor Band with students from six school districts, including Sequim, on June 6, and said that it was important to bring the Honor Band to the North Olympic Peninsula because “These are the students that have invested so much time and worked hard to improve, and they deserve our recognition.”

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Photo courtesy Tyler Benedict/ Paul Bain, director of bands at Western Washington University, led the High School Honor Band on June 6 as they learned to play multiple songs during an all-day workshop, including “Cenotaph” by Jack Stamp, “Voyage of the Northern Lights” by Isabella Morrill, “Old Churches” by Michael Colgrass, and “Cumberland Cross” by Carl Strommen.

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Photo courtesy Tyler Benedict/ Paul Bain, director of bands at Western Washington University, led the High School Honor Band on June 6 in Port Angeles High School Auditorium for The North Olympic Winds Honor Bands event. In total, 107 students participated in middle and high school honor bands.

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Photo courtesy Tyler Benedict/ The North Olympic Winds Honor Bands had Dr. Ken Bergevin, a retired music educator, conducting the Middle School Honor Band. The day featured six school band programs from across the North Olympic Peninsula.

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Photo courtesy Tyler Benedict/ Paul Bain, director of bands at Western Washington University, led the High School Honor Band on June 6 in Port Angeles High School Auditorium for The North Olympic Winds Honor Bands event. In total, 107 students participated in middle and high school honor bands.

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The North Olympic Winds Honor Bands had Dr. Ken Bergevin, a retired music educator, conducting the Middle School Honor Band. The day featured six school band programs from across the North Olympic Peninsula.

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After a 20-year hiatus, several North Olympic Peninsula schools sent their top band students to play in the revamped honor bands program earlier this month in Port Angeles.

The North Olympic Winds Honor Bands featured six of the region’s eight eligible school band programs on June 6 in Port Angeles High School Auditorium with 107 students performing in the middle school and high school bands.

Included were students from Blue Heron Middle School (Port Townsend), Chimacum Junior and Senior High schools, Crescent, Forks Junior and Senior High schools, Port Angeles High School, Port Townsend High School, Sequim Middle and High schools, and Stevens Middle School (Port Angeles).

The event featured guest conductors Paul Bain, director of bands at Western Washington University, leading the High School Honor Band, and Dr. Ken Bergevin, a retired music educator, conducting the Middle School Honor Band.

Bergevin said in an interview that honor bands were an important part of his early musical life inspiring him to go on in music education and to play even as an older adult.

“It was important to bring the Honor Band to the North Olympic Peninsula to provide these outstanding students with the same rewarding experience,” he said.

“These are the students that have invested so much time and worked hard to improve, and they deserve our recognition.”

According to Vicky Blakesley, Sequim City Band’s board president, students were nominated by their school band directors based on established performance standards, musical achievement, and demonstrated commitment to their school music programs.

The conductors and organizers selected age-appropriate music that both challenges and inspires young performers, she said.

On June 6, students came together for an intensive day of rehearsals that culminated in a public concert where students showcase their accomplishments.

For the Middle School Honor Band, Bergevin led students in learning to play “Falcon Fanfare” by Brian Balmages, “And the Lions Roared” by Carol Brittin Chambers, “At Twilight” by Tyler S. Grant, and “Darklands March” by Randall Standridge.

With the High School Honor Band, Bain conducted students to play “Cenotaph” by Jack Stamp, “Voyage of the Northern Lights” by Isabella Morrill, “Old Churches” by Michael Colgrass, and “Cumberland Cross” by Carl Strommen.

School band teachers were in attendance to help with instruction as well.

Bergevin said he told students they would work hard, he would challenge them musically, and they and their families would have tremendous fun.

“I think these students discovered they had a reserve, a focus they didn’t realize they had,” he said. “They were wonderful!”

Throughout the day, they celebrated a lot, Bergevin said, and they applauded other students playing a solo or an important passage.

“My major goal for the day was to show students that music is not the dots and lines that appear on the page,” he said. “Rather, it is how we take that graphic representation and determine what the composer had in mind … (Getting) students to see those connections and giving them permission to play more musically than they’ve ever played before is critically important. They definitely rose to the occasion!”

Now and later

Recognizing the absence of a regional honor band program, the Sequim City Band partnered with Megan Sanger, director of bands for the Forks School District, and Jarrett Hansen, director of bands for Port Angeles High School and Stevens Middle School, to revive the Honor Band tradition on the North Olympic Peninsula, Blakesley said.

Planning began in September 2025 with the Sequim City Band providing organizational leadership, coordinating non-musical event logistics, contributing financial support, and promoting the program.

Hansen said in an interview that “bringing back honor band gives students in all the local band programs the chance to know each other and build community together through a shared experience that otherwise would not happen.”

Blakesley said Sequim City Band remains committed to partnering with local music educators by providing organizational leadership, volunteer support, and financial assistance.

Through outreach efforts, the organization will continue to highlight student achievements and recognize sponsoring organizations, increasing community awareness of both the Honor Bands program and the partners who make it possible, she said.

To maintain the North Olympic Winds Honor Bands as an annual tradition and to expand participation to 65–75 musicians in each ensemble, Sequim City Band plans to pursue youth-focused grants, private donations, and community sponsorships.

The event costs about $55 per student for professional guest conductors, sheet music, meals and refreshments, and commemorative T-shirts that also serve as concert uniforms, Blakesley said.

Participation with the honor bands, organizers said, encourages students to pursue higher levels of musical excellence, build confidence, strengthen teamwork and leadership skills, develop connections with peers from neighboring communities, and offer a meaningful achievement that motivates continued participation in school music programs.

Hansen said his Port Angeles students told him “they learned a lot, were enthused to work with guest conductors, and had a lot of fun playing music and getting to know the students from other programs.”

Many students told Bergevin after their final performance how much they appreciated the experience.

“Many of them don’t get the opportunity to play in a full-size concert band so this is a very special experience,” he said.

Sustained success

Music educators also offered some advice for promoting the arts and band programs in general through local schools.

Hansen said locals can voice their support for the district’s programs at school board meetings and how it’s important for students and community culture. They can also attend fundraisers by local booster clubs, and they can attend concerts and performances too.

Bergevin echoes the sentiment of being an advocate.

“These are interesting financial times for school districts,” he said. “School boards have an obligation to create a balanced budget that serves the needs of all children, but the school district belongs to the parents. If enough parents make it clear to the school board that music and the arts are essential, and that the school board represents them, there will always be support. Even in the most challenging fiscal times, the school board can make choices to support the arts.”

He said if great teaching is promoted, the community will have great students.

“Great students will lead to energetic programs that will earn the support of the community,” he said.

Hansen said an effective and holistic band program is one of the main reasons its students come to school.

“It gives them opportunities to develop life skills such as discipline, responsibility, contributing positively to a team, owning their individual part, and sacrificing for the good of the ensemble,” he said.

“Students in music programs score better on state tests, have greater social skills, and have higher GPAs on average than their non-music peers. Music education is truly the great equalizer for students, families, and communities. Plus, it is a lot of fun!”

Another way to support band programs is for families to ensure their student enrolls, Bergevin said.

“When you have quality teaching at all levels, that’s the spark that gets things growing,” he said. “As students experience success, it becomes more enjoyable and exciting. As they are given multiple and diverse performance opportunities it solidifies their commitment to the program.”

The mission of the Sequim City Band is to preserve, promote, and perform concert band music. Central to that mission is a strong commitment to supporting youth music education by creating opportunities for students to learn from experienced educators, collaborate with peers, and experience the rewards of high-quality ensemble performance.

Current initiatives include the North Olympic Winds Honor Bands, in-school mentorship programs, side-by-side performances with students, and the donation and lending of sheet music to school music programs. For more information about Sequim City Band, visit sequimcityband.org.