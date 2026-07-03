Port Townsend Summer Band to perform Sunday

The Port Townsend Summer Band will preform an outdoor concert on Sunday at Pope Marine Plaza.

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Summer Band will present an outdoor concert to celebrate the Nation’s 250th birthday at 1 p.m. Sunday at Pope Marine Plaza, 100 Madison St., Port Townsend.

In the event of rain, the free event will be moved into the American Legion’s Marvin G. Shields Memorial Post #26, 209 Monroe St.

“Music is a wonderful way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of our nation,” said Marge Rosen, the band’s conductor. “I invite everyone to join us for this special event.”

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The program will begin with the National Anthem and include the “USA 250 March” by Joseph L. LaRosa, “National Emblem” by E.E. Bagley, “American Heritage March” by John Edmondson, “Col. Bogey March” by Kenneth J. Alford, “American Patrol” by F.W. Meacham, “Port Townsend March” by Karl Bach, “Armed Forces on Parade,” Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” arranged by Paul Jennings and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John P. Sousa.

The 40-piece, all-volunteer band, which includes woodwinds, brass and percussion, welcomes players who can read music at a high school level or above.

For more information, visit www.ptsummerband.org.