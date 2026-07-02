Concerts in the Barn to open season this weekend

QUILCENE — Concerts in the Barn will begin the season with concerts by The Fulton Street Chamber Players at 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The free series will be at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene.

Concertgoers are encouraged to reserve a seat at www.ticketstripe.com/event-list/concerts-in-the-barn.

The Fulton Street Chamber Players is composed of violinists Maya Cohon and Cordula Merks, violist Rachel Swerdlow and cellist Walter Gray.

Friday’s program will consist of “Odds and Ends for String Quartet” by Ken Benshoof, “Evocations de Slovaquie for Clarinet, Viola and Cello” by Karel Husa and String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op. 96 “American” by Antonín Dvořák.

The Saturday and Sunday concerts will feature “Quintet for Winds and Strings (Serenata in vano)” by Carl Nielsen, String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 27 by Edvard Grieg and Septet for Winds and Strings in E-flat Major, Op. 20 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

“Beethoven’s Septet became so popular in his lifetime that he grumbled he wished he’d never written it,” said Leigh Hearon, volunteer director. “We’re glad he did.”

Clarinetist Sammy Lesnick will join the quartet Friday on Husa’s “Evocations de Slovaquie for Clarinet, Viola and Cello” and on Saturday for Nielsen’s “Quintet for Winds and Strings” and Beethoven’s “Septet for Winds and Strings.”

Bassoonist Mike Gamburg, French horn player Mark Robbins and double bassist Steve Schermer also will perform Saturday on the Nielsen quintet and the Beethoven septet.

Concerts In The Barn’s season will continue July 10-12 with the Carpe Diem String Quartet and July 17-19 with the Barston Sisters and Friends.

For more information, visit www.concertsinthebarn.org.