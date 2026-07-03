Music, art and alpacas slated for Peninsula weekend

Music, art and alpacas are slated to entertain the Peninsula this holiday weekend.

• Concerts in the Barn will begin its 2026 season with concerts by The Fulton Street Chamber Players at 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The free concert series will be at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene.

Concertgoers are encouraged to reserve a seat at www.ticket stripe.com/event-list/concerts-in-the-barn.

The Fulton Street Chamer Players is composed of violinist Maya Cohon and Cordula Merks, violist Rachel Swerdlow and cellist Walter Gray.

Friday’s program consists of “Odds and Ends for String Quartet” by Ken Benshoof, “Evocations de Slovaquie for Clarinet, Viola and Cello” by Karel Husa and String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op. 96 “American” by Antonín Dvořák.

The Saturday and Sunday concerts will feature “Quintet for Winds and Strings (Serenata in vano)” by Carl Nielsen, String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 27 by Edvard Grieg and Septet for Winds and Strings in E-flat Major, Op. 20 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Clarinetist Sammy Lesnick will join the quartet Friday on Husa’s “Evocations de Slovaquie for Clarinet, Viola and Cello” and on Saturday for Nielsen’s “Quintet for Winds and Strings” and Beethoven’s “Septet for Winds and Strings.”

Bassoonist Mike Gamburg, French horn player Mark Robbins and double bassist Steve Schermer will also perform Saturday on both the Nielsen quintet and the Beethoven septet.

Concerts In The Barn’s 2026 season will continue July 10-12 with the Carpe Diem String Quartet and July 17-19 with the Barston Sisters and Friends.

For more information, visit www.concertsinthe barn.org.

• The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a purple-themed event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www.sequimartwalk.com.

Special features this month include:

— Blue Sky Real Estate, 108 W. Washington St., will host local artist Edward Sumpter.

— The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will host a reception for “Painting with Light” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit features works by Deborah Harrison and Melissa Doyel, both artists will be available to talk about their work.

Harrison creates art with stained glass, using the technique of layering which adds complexity to her works and gives them a more painterly feel.

Her work, which focuses on the natural world, is designed to come alive in sunlight.

Doyel, who paints with watercolors and acrylic paint, is inspired by water and by scenes where the light is just right making the reflections and movement come alive.

Doyel’s paintings and Harrision’s stained glass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays throughout July.

For more information, visit www.bluewhole gallery.com.

— Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., will host the opening of “Found and Formed” a 3-D show by Len Zeoli and Pat Reichner.

Both are members of the Olympic Peninsula Art Association and have pledged 10 percent of their sales to the association’s scholarship fund.

The exhibit, the result of a six-month collaboration between Zeoli and Reichner, features sculptures created from natural and reclaimed materials.

The exhibit will remain on display during July and August.

— Harmony and Vines, 120 W. Spruce St., will host Kristi Kaiser a local watercolorist.

— Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., will host Mary Lou Sanelli who will discuss “In So Many Words,” her new collection of essays.

— Spoonbar Sweets, 171 W. Washington St., will host watercolorist Laurie Ragan Anderson.

— La Petite Maison Blanche, 213 E. Washington St., will feature music by Kate Lily.

— Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., will host live music by Border Town Folk and locally crafted wines from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, including adding a venue or an artist to the list, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email renneemiko@gmail.com.

• The First Saturday Art Walk is set from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, mostly in downtown Port Townsend.

Some of the attractions this month include:

— The Port Townsend Gallery, 715 Water St., will feature “Flora and Feathers,” an exhibit by Beverly McNeil and Margaret Woodcock.

Beverly McNeil, an avid birder and nature lover, travels to Costa Rica every year.

During her four weeks in the country this year, she enjoyed close encounters with a variety of beautiful birds, reptiles, amphibians, mammals and insects in the wild.

McNeil will share images from her trip during Art Walk.

Margaret Woodcock will present new mixed-media paintings and drawings in soft pastel, charcoal, ink, oil and cold wax medium as well as collage on paper and wood panels.

The exhibit reveals two themes, growth and vitality in nature and a sense of habitat.

Woodcock has been exploring how the different materials can work together to form a coherent image each taking advantage of its inherent qualities.

She also combines collage elements with the other media, carefully cutting or tearing paper images, animal or bird forms, landscapes, graphic elements like maps, handwritten notes, music or charts allowing color and texture to create relationships.

“Flora and Feathers” will be on display at the Port Townsend Gallery daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout July.

For more information, call the gallery at 360-379-8110 or visit www.port townsendgallery.com.

— The Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St., will be showing “Northwest Expressions” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit, which features 50 pieces from 35 artists, will be on display through Aug. 10 and visitors are invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

— Gallery-9, 1012 Water St., will feature Carolyn Doe’s batik and paintings along with Judith Komishane’s jewelry during a reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carolyn Doe is a self-taught silk batik artist and oil painter who creates framed silk batiks with scenes of nature and birds and oil paintings of trees.

She uses silk dyes and beeswax to create images of nature on silk fabric which she stretches and frames under glass.

When painting with oils she employs palette knives to show wide horizons with stately trees or the quick pose of a small bird on a slender branch.

Judith Komishane has been making necklaces, bracelets and earrings for more than 16 years.

She combs through antique shops, among other places, during her travels to find materials for her projects.

Komishane’s jewelry and Doe’s oil paintings and batik pieces will be on display at Gallery-9 daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout July.

For more information, visit www.gallery-9.com.

• Ben Hunter will perform at noon Sunday for Free Jazz Sunday in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts and Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

The free performance will preview Hunter’s full-length performance in the Field Hall’s Donna M. Morris Auditorium this fall.

• Alpaca Palooza will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Sunday at the Olympic Peninsula Alpaca Rescue, 669 N. Lees Creek Road, Port Angeles.

The fundraiser will feature a garage sale, excess farm equipment for sale, blankets made from alpaca and sheep fiber and alpaca wool garden products.

Attendees will be able to tour the largest alpaca rescue in the country, feed the alpaca by donation and visit the farm’s fiber store.

The rescue also houses some llamas and sheep.

For more information, call the rescue at 360-689-2836.