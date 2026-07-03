One-day painting contest set for July 18

SEQUIM — The Olympic Peninsula Art Association will host Plein Aire Paint Out on July 18.

The contest will pit artists from across Western Washington against one another as they try to complete a painting outdoors in one day.

Artists will get a blank canvas stamped at 9 a.m. at Olympic Bluffs Cidery and Lavender Farm, 1025 Finn Hall Road, Port Angeles.

Completed paintings must be turned in by 3 p.m. at the clubhouse at Pioneer Park, 387 E. Washington St., Sequim.

Joyce Hester, a Port Townsend-based plein aire artist, will judge the paintings.

The first-place winner will receive $350, second place will score $200 and the third-place painter will receive gift certificates.

Artists interested in competitive painting can sign up for $35 per person, $25 for association members, at https://pci.jotform.com/form/251676821650157.

For more information, visit www.opaagroup.org.