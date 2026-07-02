LEFTIES: PA’s Luke Flodstrom goes deep, drives in three in victory

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles product Luke Flodstrom doubled, homered and tied the game up in the bottom of the ninth and the Lefties went on to win on a walkoff bunt in a 6-5 extra-innings victory over a Cascade Collegiate League team Wednesday night at Civic Field.

Flodstrom got going early, as the Yakima Valley College product doubled to right center field to bring home Tommy Markey to knot the score at 1-1 in the second inning.

Lefties’ catcher Caden Young took a ride to left-center field in the bottom of the third for a 2-1 lead, but Cascade’s Jimmy Womach answered with a two-run bomb to right-center field to put Cascade up 3-2 after four innings.

Flodstrom notched the score at 3-all in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to left field and Will Feltus came through with an RBI single for a 4-3 lead.

Cascade touched Port Angeles reliever Diego Garcia for a pair of runs in the top of the ninth as the lead changed hands once more to 5-4 Cascade.

A Flodstrom groundout drove in Markey with the tying run in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

With runners placed on first and second bases to start extra innings, Lefties reliever Wes Lynch induced a double play and a fly out to end the inning quickly.

Port Angeles’ Carter Enoch came through with the winning hit in the bottom of the 10th as Feltus scored on a throwing error by the Cascade pitcher.

The Lefties (5-21) begin a three-game set with the Kamloops NorthPaws tonight at 6:35 p.m.

Lefties T-Ball Camp

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Lefties and the Olympic Peninsula YMCA will team to offer the annual Lefties T-Ball Camp for ages 4-6 July 22-24.

The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day.

Camp attendees will be welcomed onto the field at Civic Field before the Lefties’ contest with the Bellingham Bells at 6:30 p.m. July 24.

Registration wraps Monday.

The cost is $65 for nonmembers, $50 for YMCA members.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-LeftiesTBall26.

Port Angeles 6, Cascade 5

Cascade 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 5 4 4

Port Angeles 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 — 6 8 1

Hitting

Cascade — Womach 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Stearns 1-3, R; McLean 1-4, RBI; Prichard 1-4, RBI. .

Port Angeles — Young 1-3, HR, R, RBI; Enoch 1-3, RBI; Markey 1-4, BB, 2 R; Flodstrom 2-4, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI; Wood 1-2, BB, 2B, R; Feltus 1-2, BB, R, RBI.

Pitching

Cascade — Warner-McGee 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Kanaly 2 IP, BB, 2 K; Soderstrom IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB; Schwartz 3 IP, H, 2 R, 5 BB, 2 K.

Port Angeles — Vens 0.0 IP, ER, 2 BB; Glowinkowski 4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K; Karlson 3 IP, 4 K; Garcia 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 K; Lynch IP.

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