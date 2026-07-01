PORT ANGELES LEFTIES: PAHS players contribute to 18-5 win

Lefties pitcher Mason Seay pitches to the Cascade Collegiate League on Tuesday at Civic Field. Seay was the winner in an 18-5 Lefties victory. Playing third base is the Lefties’ Kaleb Campbell. (Dave Logan/Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Lefties had their most convincing win of the season in a nonleague 18-5 victory over a team from the Cascade College League.

The Lefties pounded out 18 hits and their pitching staff allowed just four hits. The Cascade College League is a Chehalis/Centralia-based league consisting primarily of NWAC athletes. The Lefties did most of their damage in the third inning, scoring eight runs and the sixth inning, plating nine more.

Mason Seay, University of Puget Sound, started, going 5⅓ innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs. He walked three and struck out three.

Kaleb Campbell, Centralia College, had a huge game going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

A number of former Port Angeles High School athletes also played in the game, led by Luke Flodstrom, who now plays for Yakima Community College. Flodstrom went 3-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Port Angeles’ Jordan Shumway, Olympic College, had a sacrifice in one at-bat, while Kade Acker, who previously played at Port Angeles schools and last year played for Tumwater High School, went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Former Port Angeles pitcher Kaleb Mullen, now at Skagit Valley College, pitched a hitless inning, allowing one walk.

Other players who had big games included George Smith, Regis University, who went 2-for-3, with a run scored, a stolen base and two RBIs. Nathan Huie, Faulkner University, had a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while Wyatt Mohler, Los Osos High School, had a double and two runs scored. Garrett Patterson, Citrus College, went 1-for-2, with a run scored and two RBIs. John Hernandez (Redlands) pitched 1⅔ innings and struck out four.

The Lefties played the Cascade Collegiate League late Wednesday after press deadline and finish up their nonleague series at Civic Field at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Port Angeles 18, CCL 5

CCL 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 5 4 3

PA 0 0 8 0 0 9 1 0 x — 18 18 2

Pitching

PA — Seay 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Hernandez 1.2 IP, H, 4 H; Winkley IP, 3 BB, 2 K; Mullen IP, BB, K.

Hitting

PA — Campbell 3-5, 2 R, 4 RBI; Flodstrom 3-6, 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB; Smith 2-3, R, 2 RBI, SB; Huie 1-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB; Mohler 1-2, 2B, 2 R; Patterson 1-2, R, 2 RBI; Acker 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Feltus 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Wood 1-3, R, RBI; Young 1-3, 2 R, RBI, BB.