AMERICAN LEGION: Wilder Senior comes from behind to beat Colts Red

PORT ANGELES — Fresh off of winning the Dick Brown Memorial Tournament, the Wilder Senior Baseball Club came from behind to beat the WBS Colts Red squad 7-5.

Colts Red scored four runs in the first inning of Monday’s game, but Wilder Senior pitchers limited them to just one run afterward. The Colts had just one hit over the final four innings.

Wilder Senior has won six out of its last seven and improved to 12-8 with the victory. Easton Fisher was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Carson Waddell was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three stolen bases.

Devyn Dearinger was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, while Connor Oase had, a run scored and an RBI.

Bryce DeLeon started and while he allowed four runs in the first inning. He settled down in the second and third, keeping the Colts scoreless and allowing Wilder Senior to get back in the game. He allowed five hits and struck out six.

Logan Doyle, Owen Leitz and Hunter Tennell all pitched hitless innings. Wilder Senior pitchers struck out a total of nine.

Wilder Senior next plays a pair of American Legion District 1 doubleheaders at Volunteer Field against Lakeside Upper Class 18U at 2 p.m. July 7 and 10 a.m. July 8.

Wilder Senior 7, Colts Red 5

WSr. 2 0 0 3 1 0 1 — 7 11 0

Colts 4 0 0 0 1 0 x — 5 6 2

Pitching

WSr. — DeLeon 3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 6 K; Doyle IP, BB, K; Leitz IP, K; Waddell IP, H, 2 BB, K; Tennell IP, BB.

Hitting

WSr. — Fisher 2-4, R, RBI; Waddell 2-4, 2 R, 3 SB; Oase 1-3, R, RBI; Dearinger 3-3, R, RBI.

Wilder 14U 10, Colts White 5

Cooper Merritt went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as the Wilder 14U team beat Colts White 15U 10-5.

Gavin Doyle had a hit, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Coleman Keate also had a hit and two RBIs. Kyler Williams scored two runs and stole two bases.

Jay Lieberman, Merritt, Liam Shea and Noah Kiser allowed three hits and one run over five innings.

Wilder 14U (11-3) plays a doubleheader at the Kitsap Ospreys on Friday.

Wilder 14U 10, Colts White 5

W14U 3 0 0 0 2 2 3 — 10 10 3

Colts 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 — 5 5 2

Pitching

W14U — Lieberman 2 IP, BB, 2 K; Merritt IP, 2 H, K; Shea IP, H; Kiser IP, K; Williams 2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K.

Hitting

W14U — Merritt 3-3, R, 2 RBI; Doyle 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI; Keate 1-3, 2 RBI; Williams 0-0, 2 R, 2 HBP, 2 SB.