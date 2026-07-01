Island View Water System on drought response

CARLSBORG — The Clallam County Public Utility District has issued a Stage 3 drought response for its Island View Water System.

Water for the Island View Water System, which is about 10 miles west of Sekiu, is supplied from Olsen Creek.

Based on streamflow data collected by the U.S. Geologic Survey, the district forecasts that Olsen Creek streamflow may drop to 0.077 cubic feet per second within three weeks, and that would meet the criteria for a Stage 3 response. If Olsen Creek streamflow drops below 0.077 cfs, the PUD is required to truck water to the Island View System, triggering a Stage 4 response.

The Stage 3 response aims to encourage customers to conserve water and reduce water consumption by:

• Only using water outdoors on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

• Not washing vehicles except for safety-related purposes.

• Fixing leaky faucets and toilets.

• Taking shorter showers, not baths.

• Installing low-flow showerheads and faucets.

• Operating automatic dish and clothes washers only when full.

• Reusing clean household water and collecting water that is wasted while waiting for the hot water to reach the faucet, then using it to water houseplants or outdoor plants.

• Using water-efficient appliances.

The PUD also has Stage 2 drought responses in effect for its Clallam Bay/Sekiu, Fairview, Gales Addition, Monroe, Mount Angeles, Carlsborg and Evergreen water systems.

The district’s Stage 2 response involves voluntary water conservation measures to reduce the demand upon the system.

For a more comprehensive list of ways to save water, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.