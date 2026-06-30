RACE TO ALASKA: Human-powered boat wins its category and all-women team celebrates

The crew of Norn to be Wild out of Seattle drinks a toast of champagne out of their boots in Ketchikan after completing the 750-mile Race to Alaska. Norn to be Wild arrived at 10 p.m. Sunday after a journey lasting 11 days, 10 hours and 10 minutes. Norn to be Wild was an all-women crew of Ruby Zaveri, Madison Pickett, Sophie Rudolph and Rachel Bradley.

Team Boogie Barge out of Tacoma was the first human-powered boat to complete the Race to Alaska from Port Townsend to Ketchikan, Alaska. Boogie-Barge made the 750-mile trip in 11 days, 6 hours and 58 minutes. Team members are Blaken Hansen, Taylor Ffitch, Kian Flynn and Craig Bartlett.

ABOVE — Team Boogie Barge out of Tacoma was the first human-powered boat to complete the Race to Alaska from Port Townsend to Ketchikan, Alaska. Boogie-Barge made the 750-mile trip in 11 days, 6 hours and 58 minutes. Team members are Blake Hansen, Taylor Ffitch, Kian Flynn and Craig Bartlett.

BELOW — The crew of Norn to be Wild out of Seattle drinks a toast of champagne out of their boots in Ketchikan after completing the 750-mile Race to Alaska. Norn to be Wild arrived at 10 p.m. Sunday after a journey lasting 11 days, 10 hours and 10 minutes. Norn to be Wild was an all-women crew of Ruby Zaveri, Madison Pickett, Sophie Rudolph and Rachel Bradley.