DICK BROWN MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT: Wilder Senior walks it off back-to-back

Wilder Senior celebrates its Dick Brown Memorial Tournament championship trophy at Civic Field on Sunday evening after beating CBC 2-1 in a walk-off. (Photos by Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — It felt so good to win in a walk off, the Wilder Senior Baseball Club figured, “why not do it again?”

Wilder Senior took the championship game from the Cascade Baseball Club 2-1 thanks to some savvy baserunning and a sacrifice fly from Ethan Staples in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The seniors also won the semifinal game against the WBC Colts Black team 2-1 on a walk-off single by Easton Fisher.

Coach Zac Moore said he doesn’t mind the stress one bit of winning games in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“I love it. There’s no better way to win a game than with a walk off,” Moore said. “And back-to-back walk offs against two really good teams.

“This was very fun to be a part of. We have a lot of respect for both those teams,” said pitcher Brayden Martin, who started the semifinal victory.

Carston Seibel matched Williams’ and Martin’s heroics pitch-for-pitch in the championship game. He said he felt the support of his teammates, especially from his catcher Carson Waddell and his infielders behind him.

Wilder Senior (11-8) won the tournament with great pitching and defense and timely hitting. The pitchers allowed just three runs in four victories and they needed that great pitching as they went up against a pair of powerful staffs from the Colts Black and CBC teams. The seniors had just 11 hits combined in the semifinal and championship games, but that was all they needed.

“We were pitching it very well. Our pitchers held us in the games” during the tournament, Moore said.

The semifinal was a pitchers’ duel featuring the seniors’ top two pitchers — Martin and Kody Williams. Martin went 5⅓ and Williams closed it out, earning the win by pitching a high-stress 1⅔.

The championship game was another pitchers’ duel. Seibel went 6⅓ innings, allowing seven hits, zero walks and one earned run. He struck out nine. Williams, normally a high-inning starter, again closed it out in the seventh to earn his second victory of the day. Williams was named the tournament MVP.

CBC got up 1-0 in the first inning on a home run, but that was Seibel’s only mistake of the game. Seibel helped get that run back with a lead-off single in the fourth. Carson Waddell came in as a courtesy runner and stole second base. Devyn Dearinger then crushed a clutch double to left-center as the CBC left-fielder made a leaping try at the screamer but just missed it.

Seibel got an out in the seventh but gave up a single. He was at 94 pitches and Williams was brought in to close for the second straight game. Williams gave up a single, but got a groundout and a fielder’s choice to get out of the jam.

“I love it. I love being able to put the game away,” Williams said. He said Martin and Seibel set him up perfectly by keeping the Colts and CBC off balance all game.

“They made my job a lot easier to shut down both teams,” he said.

In the bottom of the seventh, Dearinger again was in the middle of the rally. He got hit by a pitch (which also hit the umpire) and Waddell again went in to run.

Staples came off the bench to pinch-hit. On the first pitch, there was a busted hit-and-run play with Waddell breaking for second base. The throw from the catcher to second base sailed high and Waddell alertly moved to third base.

Staples did his job, crushing a no-doubt RBI fly ball all the way to the fence in deep left field, allowing Waddell to easily trot home with the game-winning run.

“Ethan did what he was supposed to do,” Moore said.

In addition to Williams’ award, Wilder Senior outfielder Owen Leitz was named the outstanding defensive player of the tournament.

Wilder Sr. 2, CBC 18U 1

CBC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 8 1

WSr. 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 2 6 1

Pitching

WSr. — Seibel 6.1 IP, 7 H, ER, 9 K; Williams 0-2 IP, H, K.

Hitting

WSr. — Tennell 2-3; Dearinger 1-2, 2B, RBI; Oase 1-3, 2B; Staple 0-0, SF, RBI; Waddell 0-0 2 R, 2 SB.