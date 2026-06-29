CAL RIPKEN BASEBALL: Wilder 12U comes back to win slugfest

PORT ANGELES — The Wilder 12U Cal Ripken all-star team plated 11 runs in the third inning in a 15-6 win over Langley 11/12 Select on Sunday.

Wilder 12U (6-4) actually fell behind 4-0 after the first inning, but pounded out 18 hits to win going away. Lincoln Haller led the way, hitting a home run and driving in five runs.

Jackson Melnick was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Jacob Potter was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Blake Botero hit a triple and scored three runs, while Jace Merritt went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases. Geoffrey Sullivan was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, while Hunter Goodwin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three stolen bases. Carson Stoval hit a double, scored a run and drove in a run.

On the mound, Melnick pitched two innings, allowing two hits and one walk. He struck out one. Mason Henderson pitched three innings, striking out three.