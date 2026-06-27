Shellfish tests positive for biotoxin

PORT TOWNSEND — Almost all of East Jefferson County is now closed for all shellfish species after samples from sites tested by the state Department of Heath were found to have high levels of the biotoxin that causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning.

The Department of Health has closed Port Townsend Bay, Kilisut Harbor, Mystery Bay and part of Admiralty Inlet for the recreational harvest of all species of molluscan shellfish, including clams, oysters, mussels and scallops.

Discovery Bay remains closed for butter and varnish clams only.

The closure does not include shrimp or crab, nor commercially available shellfish.

Jefferson County Public Health has posted warning signs at public access points in the area.

Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) can be fatal. Illness is caused by eating shellfish contaminated with toxins from the naturally occurring marine plankton Alexandrium. The biotoxin is not destroyed by cooking or freezing.

Symptoms of PSP can appear within minutes or hours and usually begin with tingling lips and tongue, moving to the hands and feet, followed by difficulty breathing and paralysis.

Anyone experiencing any of those symptoms after consuming shellfish should contact a health care provider immediately. For extreme reactions, call 911.

To find out which areas are safe to harvest shellfish in Washington and the state Department of Fish & Wildlife harvesting seasons and rules, go to www.doh.wa.gov/ShellfishSafety.htm or call the Biotoxin Hotline at 1-800-562-5632.