Firefighters contain half-acre wildland fire

Firefighters work at the scene of a wildland fire on Wednesday on Maletti Hill Road east of Port Angeles. (Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue)

PORT ANGELES — Firefighters from multiple agencies extinguished a wildland fire that burned about a half-acre near Maletti Hill Road east of Port Angeles.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue was dispatched at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find a fire burning along a hillside in a clear-cut area near a home, fire district officials stated in a news release.

Maletti Hill Road is south of Township Line Road, which connects Deer Park and O’Brien roads in unincorporated Clallam County.

The fire was initially estimated to be about 200 feet by 200 feet, and it was slowly moving through slash and brush into the trees, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue officials said.

Additional assistance was requested from the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Clallam County Fire District 3.

Hose lines were deployed to protect the home and then to encircle the fire, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue officials said.

The fire was contained by 1:14 p.m., and crews transitioned into mop-up of the hot spots in the burned area and around the perimeter of the fire.

DNR personnel arrived with supervisors, a wildland engine and a hand crew, who began to dig a containment line around the fire. The hand crew and DNR engine crew then completed mop-up of any remaining hot spots.

Crews retrieved all the hose lines and equipment and cleared the scene at 4:39 p.m., Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue officials said.

The cause was accidental, according to the news release. No injuries were reported.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue responded with one structural fire engine, two wildland fire engines, two water tenders, one command vehicle and a total of seven personnel. Port Angeles Fire Department responded with one command vehicle and a chief officer. Clallam County Fire District 3 responded with a battalion chief and wildland engine but were cleared from the incident after standing by as support in case the fire continued to grow. DNR responded with several overhead personnel, a hand crew and wildland fire engine.

This was the fourth wildland fire that Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue has responded to in the past week, officials said.

Park fire

A lightning-caused fire is burning on a steep, forested slope in the Mount Tom Creek basin, a remote wilderness area about 5 miles west of Mount Olympus in Olympic National Park.

Air resources, including bucket drops, have been ordered, park officials stated.

There are no current closures or evacuation orders.

Backpackers are encouraged to include alternative routes in trip plans, park officials said.