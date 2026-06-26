Clallam PUD receives state grant for heat pumps

CARLSBORG — The Clallam County Public Utility District has received more than $1 million in Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate funding from the state Department of Commerce.

The funding, which totals $1,127,000, will allow the district to provide dollar-for-dollar rebates to low-income customers who purchase high-efficiency electric heat pumps.

“This second round of HEAR funding lets us reach far more of our neighbors who are making impossible choices between heating their homes and other essentials,” said Sean Worthington, the PUD’s general manager. “By replacing outdated heating systems with efficient heat pumps, we’re lowering energy costs, improving comfort and air quality, and cutting emissions for the families who need it most.”

The grant is more than twice the size of the PUD’s 2025 grant of $426,146, which funded high-efficiency heat pumps for more than 60 low-income households countywide.

All of the PUD’s 2025 rebates were made to households that earned less than 80 percent of the area mean income, which is about $75,000 for a two-person household.

The PUD estimates that this year’s program, which will open Aug. 1, will fund heat pumps for another 158 Clallam households.

For more information, visit www.clallampud.net.