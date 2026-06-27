EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Board to discuss tribal trust applications

The three Clallam County commissioners will discuss tribal trust applications and the administration’s priorities relating to capital investments in federal assets such as Olympic National Park with Nathan Naidu, the deputy director of intergovernmental and external affairs from the Department of the Interior, during their weekly work session on Monday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will discuss the purchase or sale of real estate and litigation or potential litigation with the prosecuting attorney in executive session during a special meeting at 7 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions appointing Tara Coffin to the Clallam County Board of Health and appointing Ryan Amiot and Justin McNeal to the Revenue Advisory Committee.

• An amended agreement with the housing division of the state Department of Commerce for $445,167 for homelessness assistance.

• A collective bargaining agreement with the Patrol Sergeants Guild for July 1, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2027.

• Renewal of an employment contract with Todd Mielke for Clallam County administrator duties through July 31, 2031.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. July 21 regarding renewal of the employment contract for the county administrator.

• A resolution to adopt the amended Clallam Bay/Sekiu general sewer and wastewater facilities plan.

• Discussion regarding an invitation for the county to participate directly on the management committee of the Hood Canal Bridge assessment project.

• A discussion regarding a letter to the federal Office of Management and Budget regarding proposed new rules in its Guidance for Federal Financial Assistance.

• An interlocal agreement with the city of Forks and Hoh Tribe for services and other matters relating to tribal trust lands within the city of Forks located at 281 Wood Ave., Forks.

• A response letter to the Bureau of Indian Affairs regarding an application filed by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe to move property into tribal trust.

• A discussion regarding the proposed Criminal Justice contracts with the city of Port Angeles.

• A letter to the state’s Office of the Attorney General providing comments on a petition to amend the Model Public Records Act Rules.

• A letter approving the application and fee waiver for Clallam Bay/Sekiu Fun Days Assembly Permit application.

• A letter approving the reallocation of $68,757 in opioid settlement funds for harm reduction supplies to staff costs to operate the Harm Reduction Center.

• An agreement and authorization form with the Washington State Military Department and Federal Emergency Management Agency for a $51,504 grant to study the feasibility of reducing overtopping of 3 Crabs Road by raising the road surface.

• Resolutions to adopt several budget revisions and supplemental appropriations.

• A public hearing regarding several debatable budget emergencies.

• A resolution regarding the proposed allocation of Regional Surface Transportation Block Grant funding.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Trails Advisory Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 821 3715 8746 and passcode 840909.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

• The Housing Solutions Committee meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday has been canceled.

Jefferson County commissioners

The Board of Jefferson County Commissioners does not meet this Monday.

No other Jefferson County meetings are scheduled.