LETTER: Tax disparity

Taxes are complicated, and I’m no mathematician.

I have it boiled down to two statements of fact that I use as a guide.

First, if we don’t pay taxes, our roads and bridges don’t get fixed, and our teachers, firefighters and police don’t get paid.

Second, people in the lowest 20 percent income bracket pay roughly 14 percent of their income in taxes, while people in the highest 1 percent income bracket pay roughly 4 percent of their income in taxes.

Even though millionaires pay a lot of money in taxes, it’s a small percentage of their income, while people making less money pay a much higher percentage of their income in taxes.

This disparity is what the millionaire’s tax is trying to address.

Linda Benson

Sequim