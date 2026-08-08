LETTER: Labels cause assumptions

The July 18 letter, “Democratic Socialists,” refers to “Democratic Socialists of America, aka communists, taking over.”

The letter writer is wrong.

According to Time magazine and the actual DSA platform, Democratic Socialists seek to transition away from capitalism through democratic and electoral processes while maintaining political freedoms and a multi-party system.

Conversely, communism is a Marxist ideology advocating for a stateless, classless society achieved through the overthrow of capitalist institutions.

They are not the same.

Democrats are one party, DSA is a different party, as are Socialists, but they share many of the same goals.

We can ask where is the concern from the Republicans who barely make a peep over MAGA taking over their party?

The Republicans control the House, the Senate, the executive branch and heavily influence the Supreme Court. They are busy numbing us all to the takeover of our government by billionaires and those who can pay to play. They are busy punishing other people, blaming them for all the problems in the world.

It is the current administration which is already actively taking away our freedoms, wealth, security and our way of life.

Regardless of what party you belong to, we should unite against anyone associated with the current party in power.

Don’t form your opinion from comments from just a letter in the paper. Avoid the labels which cause assumptions.

It is everyone’s responsibility to do their own research and vote.

Christine Tyler

Port Angeles