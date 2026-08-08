LETTER: Slug racing

The PDN’s coverage of the Extreme Slug Race is something I look forward to every year.

It has consistently been of the highest journalistic caliber as well as entertaining.

But now I must ask: Is it not time to consider some old-fashioned investigative journalism here?

“Gary’s Fury takes Triple Crown” (PDN, Aug. 4): really, how is this even gastropodally possible?

Could Gary’s Fury be involved in a slug doping scandal, secretly sliming his way to some performance-enhancing substance while his handler is not looking? Did Potato and Mr. Timothy’s Mustache perhaps accept some bribes to throw the race?

Inquiring minds want to know.

Debbie Bopp

Port Angeles