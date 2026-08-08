LETTER: Personal safety

I recently wrote to the city of Port Angeles about the escalating safety issues many of us are facing, but I want the broader community to understand how personal this has become for me.

I had another trespassing incident at my home, the fourth one I’ve caught on camera, and the individual was attempting to get inside.

That’s only what I’ve seen.

I don’t know how many times someone has been on my property when I wasn’t there to catch it.

My neighbors have had needles and drugs left on their property, and our condo building has dealt with car thefts, break-ins, and storage unit thefts.

This is not an isolated problem.

It is happening across our neighborhoods, repeatedly and without meaningful response.

I want to be clear: I don’t agree with everything in Jake Seegers’ church speech. Some parts didn’t sit well with me. But my local safety, my neighborhood and the conditions right outside my door matter more to me than any political disagreement.

I don’t care about national politics. This is personal. I am afraid for my safety.

After I shared the video of the trespasser, Seegers identified the individual and reported it to the police. His quick action underscores how serious these incidents have become for residents, regardless of differing viewpoints.

In my letter to the city, I asked a question that still hasn’t been answered: Would any member of the city council tolerate this at their own home? If not, then why is it acceptable for the rest of us?

Kelly Johnson

Port Angeles