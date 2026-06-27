LETTER: Supports DePoe

Patrick DePoe, candidate for the open seat in the 24th Legislative District, is uniquely qualified to serve the citizens of the Olympic Peninsula.

Born and raised on the Peninsula, he has a proven track record of leadership working with tribal nations, lawmakers, labor, business and community stakeholders to find real solutions that work for everyone.

Patrick is passionate about protecting our rural communities and ecosystems.

We need someone like Patrick to represent us in Olympia.

Please take a moment to learn more about Patrick DePoe, then cast your vote for him on Aug. 4.

Lynn Maier

Port Ludlow