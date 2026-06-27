LETTER: Predatory behavior

Recently I read an article written by Stephen M. Walt, “Predatory Hegemony,” detailing the greedy, self-possessed, violence-prone dictators, and wannabes, who extract the best from other countries while brokering shady deals, giving back the least they can.

Demanding mineral rights in exchange for military munitions to halt Putin’s aggression.

Securing a lavish $110 billion arms deal with expectations of the other country gifting $2 billion to a relative’s companies.

Betraying national security by handing over sensitive U.S. AI chip technology with the requirement that a veiled country secretly buy 49 percent of a family member’s crypto firm.

Unpredictably setting hefty tariffs against long-term allies which undermines those beneficial relationships while grifting American consumers.

All are a few of many corrupt deals a predatory hegemony may intently impose.

I compare these deals to Jeffrey Epstein’s schemes with rich and powerful elites.

Sucking them into his heinous worldwide sex trafficking trade, he compromised and controlled many.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a business partner.

Deposed Prince Andrew of Britain, accused of sexual abuse of girls.

Trump’s name mentioned in the latest batch of Epstein files more than 38,000 times.

Egotistical, destructive predators drench themselves in cold, unprincipled behavior.

Gayle Brauner

Port Angeles