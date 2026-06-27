LETTER: Hip replaced
Published 1:30 am Saturday, June 27, 2026
Recently, I had a hip replaced by Dr. Gouge and crew.
This was at the Olympic Medical Center, with the preliminaries done at a variety of local offices.
Every single person I dealt with along the way was so courteous, patient and professional, it was amazing.
Doctors, assistants, X-ray, MRI, physical therapists, receptionists, recovery and, of course, nurses were all so clearly excellent at what they do, and to do it with such a great attitude was just a blessing.
If you are in need of orthopedic services, I highly recommend the local hospital and surrounding professionals.
Thank you all so much from the old man who forgot his hearing aid.
Dan Miller
Port Angeles