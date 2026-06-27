LETTER: Hip replaced

Recently, I had a hip replaced by Dr. Gouge and crew.

This was at the Olympic Medical Center, with the preliminaries done at a variety of local offices.

Every single person I dealt with along the way was so courteous, patient and professional, it was amazing.

Doctors, assistants, X-ray, MRI, physical therapists, receptionists, recovery and, of course, nurses were all so clearly excellent at what they do, and to do it with such a great attitude was just a blessing.

If you are in need of orthopedic services, I highly recommend the local hospital and surrounding professionals.

Thank you all so much from the old man who forgot his hearing aid.

Dan Miller

Port Angeles