LEFTIES: Red-hot Bellingham sweeps Port Angeles

BELLINGHAM — Bellingham’s seven-run sixth inning explosion coupled with some stingy pitching to take down Port Angeles 8-3 and sweep the three-game West Coast League North series on Thursday at Joe Martin Stadium.

The Lefties were limited to two hits in the contest but managed to manufacture two early runs in the third inning.

Will Feltus walked, Jordan Daniels was hit by a pitch, Tyson Pettingill walked and Ethan Wood added a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.

Pettingill stole second and Daniels came home on a wild throw by the Bellingham catcher to go up 2-0.

Port Angeles starter Tim Hudson kept the Lefties in the lead with only one hiccup, giving up a sacrifice fly in the fifth before finishing the inning.

Hudson was pulled after scattering two hits and four walks with five strikeouts across five innings.

Reliever Diego Garcia encountered trouble, eventually giving up six runs via a pair of doubles, a pair of singles and hitting a batter.

When the dust settled, Bellingham held what became an insurmountable 8-2 lead.

Port Angeles was able to add another run on a Carter Enoch RBI single in the top of the eighth, but would come no closer.

The Lefties (5-19) visit Edmonton today at 6:05 p.m. and at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

Bellingham 8, Port Angeles 3

Port Angeles 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 3 2 1

Bellingham 0 0 0 0 1 7 0 0 — 8 8 2

Hitting

Port Angeles — Enoch 1-4, RBI; Young 1-3, Wood 0-2, BB, SF, RBI; Matosich 0-0, BB, R; Daniels 0-0, BB, R. .

Bellingham — Jackson 1-4, R, RBI; Leon 1-3, R, RBI; Lyall 1-4, R, 2 R; Cassie 2-3, BB, R, RBI; Hattori 2-4, R, RBI.

Pitching

Port Angeles — Hudson 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Garcia 0.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, ER, K; Sprague 1.1 IP, 2 H, R, 2 K; Winkley IP, K.

Bellingham — Goodson 2 IP, 3 K; Wiser 2 IP, 2 R, ER, 3 BB, K; Elsos 2 IP, H, BB, K; Colin 1.1 IP, R, BB, 2 K; Hasche 1.2 IP, H, 2 BB, 2 K.