Garden tour, preparedness fair this weekend

A self-guided garden tour, an emergency preparedness fair and the nationwide amateur radio Field Day are set as part of this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• The Petals and Pathways Home Garden Tour will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at eight private gardens in Port Angeles.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at Sunny Farms Farm Store, 261461 U.S. Highway 101, Sequim; Airport Garden Center, 2200 W. Edgewood Drive, Port Angeles; or online at www.clallammgf.org.

The annual self-guided tour helps to raise funds for the Master Gardener Foundation of Clallam County’s community projects.

The gardens featured in this year’s tour include: The Story Gardens, Outside in the Garden Retreat, the Memorial Garden at Captain Joseph House, a Colorful Oasis, a Charmer With a View, P.J.’s Garden, Money’s Wonderland and Take a Walk on the Wild Side Trail.

Each of the gardens will have a master gardener on site to help visitors and answer questions.

• The Fourth Friday Film Series will present a screening of “Cabaret” at 8 tonight at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Donations for the 21-and-older film screening will benefit Indivisible PA.

The 1972 musical drama stars Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey and Michael York.

The screening will include a burlesque duet from local performers Penny Featherbottom and Goldi Luxe.

• Jefferson County Preparedness Day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

The free annual event brings together local emergency services, nonprofits, neighborhood groups and educators to build a more resilient community through fun, education and hands-on emergency preparedness training.

This year’s Preparedness Day will include a series of workshops, including the keynote address “Earth Provides Us with Everything We Need” from Robin Greenfield, who is spending a year foraging for every bite of his food and medicine.

Jefferson Healthcare will serve free strawberry shortcake at 1 p.m.

This year’s event also will include a tug-of-war at 3 p.m. for a $1,000 prize. In general, teams may not exceed 1,500 pounds. However, teams composed of members younger than 12 may weigh up to 1,800 pounds.

Throughout the day, visitors will be able to visit representatives of a variety of agencies and organizations to learn about preparedness topics.

For more information, visit www.the productionalliance.org/preparednessday.

• Batuka will present Sounds of Santana at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $28 to $45 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

The eight-piece ensemble, which features guitarist John Hural and percussionist Malo Castro, specializes in Latin grooves and Spanish-language classics.

• The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will conclude its 2026 series with “Baroque in Transition: The Treble Viol” at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

A $20 to $30 free-will offering is requested. Youths 18 and younger will be admitted free.

The concert will feature Annalisa Pappano, from Munich, playing the pardessus de viole; Billy Simms, from Baltimore, playing the quitar and lute; and Jeffrey Cohan, the festival’s artistic director, playing the baroque flute.

The festival will explore the transition in instrumental music as the Renaissance flowered into the Baroque during the 17th century.

The program will begin with music for renaissance transverse flute, treble viol and guitar from Italian composers Tarquino Merula, Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde, Marco Uccelini, Giovanni Paulo Cima and Giovanni Battista Buonamente.

That will followed by works by English composer Matthew Locke and German composer Johannes Schop.

Finishing up the program will be contrasting works for the baroque transverse flute by Frenchman Jean-Baptiste Lully and Italian violinist Archangelo Corelli, and a suite by early 18th century French composer Louis-Antoine Dornel.

For more information, visit www.salishseafestival.org.

• Alice Howe and Freebo will perform two concerts and lead a songwriting workshop in Port Townsend this weekend.

The duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Palindrome at Eaglemount Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, and a studio concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way.

Tickets for both shows are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadowrecording or $30 at the door.

The workshop, “The Singer-Songwriter’s Toolkit,” will start at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rainshadow Recording.

Tickets for the workshop are $60 per person. They are $75 for the workshop and Saturday’s concert.

Howe, a singer-songwriter, is a rising voice in Americana music.

Freebo, a bassist, recorded and toured with Bonnie Raitt for a decade and also recorded with artists that include Crosby Stills and Nash, Maria Muldaur, John Mayall, Ringo Starr, Dr. John and Neil Young.

• The Orcastraitors will perform from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Elks Lodge #2642, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

Admission is $12 per person, $10 for lodge members.

• The Port Townsend Urban Sketchers will meet at the flagpole at H.J. Carroll Park, 9884 Rhody Drive, Chimacum, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

After sketching around the park, the group will reconvene at noon at the flagpole to share their work and take a photo.

The event is open to all skill levels.

Sketching opportunities include sports fields, pavilions, the JUMP! Playground, Chimacum Creek Labyrinth, Kul Kah Han Native Plant Garden, Chimacum Creek access area and the perimeter walking trail.

For more information, visit www.urbansketchers porttownsend.wordpress.com.

• The Clallam County Amateur Radio Club and the Clallam County Amateur Radio Emergency Service will participate in the nationwide amateur radio Field Day on Saturday.

During the annual event, participating clubs attempt to make radio contact with other operators from across North America and the world from self-contained stations to prepare for conditions that may occur during an emergency.

The public is invited to visit the ARES trailer from noon to 4 p.m. at the west entrance to the Clallam County Fairgrounds, 1608 W. 16th St., Port Angeles.

Visitors will see amateur radio communications via satellite and simulated emergency radio operations.

They also will be able to talk with amateur stations across the world, with no license required.

For more information, email John DeVries, the club’s president, at ccarc@olyham.net.